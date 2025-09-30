Health
The effect of the moon on the menstrual cycle: New research insights
New research reveals that artificial light darkens the effects of the moon on menstruation, but that women's cycles continue to chase the moon's gravity during strong seasonal alignments.
study: Women's menstrual period and moon synchronization have decreased, but if gravity pull is strong it remains detectable. Image credit: bupropion/shutterstock.com
Many animal species have mating cycles that are synchronized with specific stages of the moon, either the full or new moon. Women's menstrual cycles are roughly the same length and the same length. However, there is little evidence of actual correlation between them. Recent research published in Advances in science We will look at the 24-year menstrual records of the Lunar-Menses Association.
introduction
In many animals, mating behaviors follow repeated cycles such as the lunar cycle, and may simultaneously optimize reproductive success by increasing the number of potential companions available. Women whose menstrual cycle lasts for about a month (29.5 days) have shown to have the highest pregnancy rate. In this group, menstruation tends to begin more frequently at the full moon, suggesting that ovulation usually occurs near the new moon.
The same author previously demonstrated in a 32-year menstrual study that cycle length decreases with age. Analysis of all menstrual data in the circulation plot revealed that women with a length of cycles like the moon experienced several months at the time when menstruation began in menstrual patterns, often gathering around either the full or new moon.
Other studies based on data collected before 2000 have found similar patterns. Menstrual periods could begin around the full moon or midway through the waxing stage. This suggests that moonlight can act as a Zeitgeber, an external cue that weakly affects menstrual rhythm. At the same time, human reproduction may be driven by an internal clock that tracks the lunar cycle independent of moonlight exposure.
In contrast, more recent studies that relied on mobile phone tracking data did not find such correlations. To address this, the current study expanded 21 studies.st Test the simultaneous synchronization between the full and new moon stages of the century and two additional gravity cycles of the moon.
The moon cycle
The moon follows three short cycles. The Sinodic cycle lasts approximately 29.5 days, which is the time between the new moon and the full moon. It reflects two siggies when the moon, earth and sun are in a straight line, causing changes in both the moonlight and the gravitational gravitational forces on Earth.
Approximately 27. The 6-day unusual moon measures the moon's movements from the nearest point to the Earth (close-relative) to the farthest point in its elliptical orbit (apogee).
The tropical moon, or lunar stop cycle, lasts about 27. It lasts for three days and is driven by the angle of the moon's orbit relative to the Earth's equator. This causes the moon to travel north and south in the sky for the year. The anomaly and tropical moons affect gravity, but have little effect on the intensity of the moonlight.
These cycles interact with seasonal events. The tide becomes stronger when the moon's halts with syzygies at the winter and summer solstice coincides. This effect is the largest at the winter solstice where the Earth is perihelion (January 2nd to 6th each year), and the solar gravity pull is added to the moon.
Additionally, two long gravitational rhythms occur, each lasting 18 years due to the interaction between the moon and earth's orbit.
Survey results
This study analyzed 176 records of women covering 2-37 years, respectively. Some began with beginners (first menstrual period), but most of them were before the age of 30, with 60 records from 2000 onwards, and 5 records from both periods. Most of the women were from Italy and Germany, with some records coming from Israel and North America.
Older records were kept on paper, but most of the records since 200,000 have been tracked on mobile apps, reflecting their widespread use. The researchers looked at menstrual timing in relation to full and new moons, lunar stops, lunar boundaries and apogee locations.
The findings point to the possibility of an internal clock that helps to synchronize the lunar cycle with the shorter lunar cycle of the moon. External factors can affect this clock, but do not appear to drive it.
Menstrual cycles that lasted 26-36 days were more likely to be at least intermittently intermittently aligned, even at least after age 35. This study defined approximately 26-36 days of the parliamentary month, approximately 24-31 days of the unusual month, and approximately 23-30 days of the tropical month.
Similarly, this relative coordination was observed at the edges of anomaly and tropical ranges. The proportion of women with cycle synchronization differed depending on the natural cycle length, with the Sinodic Moon and the strongest entrainment occurring.
In pooled (old and new) data, menstrual onset tended to coincide with the full or newer months within the winter solstice and during the two months of suspension. This effect became more pronounced before 2010. As nighttime artificial light became more widespread then, menstrual sync was no longer clear. However, synchronization with abnormal and tropical cycles persisted and in some cases slightly stronger.
This suggests that gravity cycles may have acquired a relatively large effect since 2000, but not a complete replacement of light-based cues. As expected, the same coincidence with the Sinodic Moon peaked at the solstice, particularly the winter solstice. In the case of abnormal and tropical cycles, synchronization is limited to solutes, and the strongest (recent) at the winter solstice where the Earth is closest to the Sun.
In Italy, menstrual onset showed a bimodal pattern with peaks two days before both the full and new moons. However, in Germany, one peak was seen five days ago of the full moon. The authors suggest that higher light contamination in northern Italy, where most of the data in Italy were collected, could be a factor. However, this warns that without direct light exposure measurements this remains hypothetical.
Longer moon cycles also produced observable effects. During minor month suspensions, menstrual onset showed sharp peak synchronization with the full moon. This coincided with an Eclipse sequence called Saros Series #137, which enhances the gravity effect of the moon. In contrast, major moon halts showed a weaker sync biased towards the new moon.
These observations suggest that the menstrual cycle is not determined by the lunar cycle with partial phase alignment, but that the internal clock is affected.
Independent evidence came from Google's trends. This indicated that searches for “period pain” and related terms peaked perihelion in multiple countries. However, this pattern was not observed in some countries such as Italy, France, and New Zealand. In particular, this effect contradicts the idea that it occurs in the southern hemisphere during the summer and drives synchronisation alone with the moonlight.
Conclusion
The authors conclude that humans are affected by the lunar luminescence and gravity cycles, with their menstrual cycles lined with the Sinodic Moon. Both light and gravity act as female Zeitgebers, and gravity can indirectly affect cycles through wider geophysical effects.
Researchers also suggest that in ancient times the menstrual cycle was more closely synchronized with the moon, but this connection was weakened in modern times by extensive exposure to artificial light at night.
- Forster, Ch, Domene, Ed, Montagnese, J.J. and S., et al. (2025). Women's menstrual period and moon synchronization have decreased, but if gravity pull is strong it remains detectable. Advances in science. doi: https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adw4096
