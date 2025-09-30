How to get the best night's sleep: What science says

From Tiktok videos to advertising mouth tapes and weighted blankets to magazine ranking insomnia pillows, sleep advice is everywhere. And that's no wonder. People around the world complain of insomnia, do not get enough sleep, and drive a market for sleep aids worth over USD 100 billion a year.

But scientists warn online hacking Expensive tools It's not always effective. Andrew McIll, a circadian scientist at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, says attempts to improve the situation could have a negative impact. “It can discourage people from finding help and things can get worse,” he says.

How your brain wakes up from sleep – and creates the senses of that morning

Instead, researchers point to Lessons from Circadian Scienceover the past 50 years, we have exposed a network of biological clocks throughout our body. This timekeeping machine prepares the physiological system to do the right thing at the right time, such as protecting pathogens, digesting food, and digesting sleep. However, circadian clocks do not circulate accurately by themselves. Regular calibration from sunlight, daily life and other queues is required to stay synchronized and function optimally.

Modern life often does not cooperate. People spend a lot of time indoors. They eat late at night. They are Shift your sleep schedule between work days and weekendseffectively spray yourself. Tolls are sudden. In the short term, circadian confusion and lack of sleep can reduce cognition, mood and reaction times. In the long term, it can increase the risk of infectious diseases, diabetes, depression, dementia, cancer, heart disease and early death.

For a better sleep And overall health, Mchill, and other scientists highlight three basics: light and dark contrast, integration of meal times and consistent sleep times. “Simply taking a walk outside during the day and reducing light exposure in the evening can be a big help,” says Mchill.

Find the contrast

Lights provide the most powerful signal for circadian systems. The blue wavelength is particularly strong. That's not a coincidence. Humans evolved outdoors under the sky. And the midday sky is rich in blue light. Still, the general advice on avoiding the blue light of the night only captures part of the story.

In the 1990s and 2000s, a series of discoveries demonstrated the existence of eye photosensitive cells that were not directly involved in seeing.1. Rather, these cells Synchronize the body clock. They detect both intensity and wavelength at inputs from the rod and cone, and relay those data to the brain's circadian pacemaker.

A circadian system requires bright light to operate properly. “But we're pretty bad at judging how much light we're getting,” says Jamie Zitzer, a sleep and circadian scientist at Stanford University in California. Typical home lighting for 100-250 lux may feel like a lot to your eyes. However, the rich blue sunlight with a circadian system in place will brighten up over 10,000 lux even on cloudy days.

Timing is also important. Bright blue light during the day synchronizes the circadian rhythm and supports nightly surges in melatonin. It also directly improves attention and cognitive performance. The same lighting at night from artificial light and sparkling screens disrupt the circadian system.

Unlocking the secrets of sleep

Blue light is the strongest destroyer, but ample photons of any colour at night can change rhythms, suppress melatonin levels, and interfere with sleep. Zeitzer said exposure during the night is the most destructive, such as turning the toilet light switch over. The sensitivity of the circadian system peaks near the midpoint of sleep when light is most predicted. Research shows that even dim lights such as bulbs in hallways can increase your heart rate overnight and damage sleep2.

Ultimately, scientists say that most importantly is contrast. It's a bright day and a dark night. In fact, daylight can counter the potential harms of night light, says Mariana Figueiro, director of the Light and Health Research Center at Ikaan School of Medicine in New York City. Installation studies link greater circadian rhythms and higher sleep quality with greater daytime light exposure. One study of university students found that light exposure for the total daytime hours predicted floor and wake times than light exposure after dusk.3. “The more light you shine during the day, the more difficult it will be to sleep at night,” says Figuero.

Too little sunlight and too much light can shorten your average lifespan. A UK study of around 90,000 people found that 20% of the poorest light exposure patterns are predicted to die 20% earlier in the healthiest habits, even after taking into account factors such as income and physical activity.4.

Andrew Phillips, a sleep health scientist at Flinders University in Adelaide, Australia and author of the study, explains circadian rhythms, “They regulate every aspect of your physiology.”

Unfortunately, achieving this everyday contrast is difficult in the modern world. Indoor lighting is tilted towards green wavelengths that are useful for vision but also for circadian signaling. Energy usage codes limit how brightly these fixtures shine. The sunlight entering through the window will be diluted immediately. And energy-efficient window glazing and blue light blocking spectacle lens coatings further reduce the number of circadian stimulating photons. Aging exacerbates the problem. People's lenses become yellower over time, excludes bluer light.

Circadian Science Prescription: Spend more time outdoors, sit near the window, and use it mimics daytime discharge diode lamps during the day. In the evening, lower the lamp brightness and power down screen. Alternatively, use an app that darkens the screen or shifts it to a warm spectrum. Consider low-strength amber night lights for your toilet.

Scientists should note that the exact prescription is personal. flat People of the same age can be quite different How they respond to the same light, perhaps due to characteristics such as gender or eye color. Also, when light is generated from the screen, the content is just as important as the light itself. “If you're using your iPad at 11pm, it may be effective in light exposure,” says Zeitzer. “But if you're doing something relaxed, that might outweigh the effects.”

Integrate calories

Calories intake is complexly related to circadian rhythm and sleep. The human liver at 10am and the human liver at 10pm are very different organs. The same can be said about other parts of the body that process food. Hanger hormones, digestive enzymes, and glucose-regulated insulin also have rhythms.

Emily Manujean, a circadian scientist at the Institute for Biological Research in San Diego, California, says humans are not capable of dealing with food for hours all the time. Morning to early afternoon is when your body is usually most prepared for incoming calories. Eating late in the evening will confuse your clock and incomplete important steps in digestion. It can also destroy the gut microbiota, which can contribute to insomnia5. Additionally, a slow diet sends blood to the intestines and raises intestinal temperatures, countering natural nighttime dips that promote sleep. And they increase glucose levels from the brain's core clock, separate the liver and kidney clocks, increasing the chances of a midnight toilet trip.

Manujan and others suggest reviving the old sayings. He eats like a king in the morning, at noon, and at supper the peasants. They say that that last meal should fall at least three hours before going to bed. Ideally, there are no subsequent snacks or calorie drinks.

Revealed: How the brain turns stress into bad night sleep

Food quality is also important. A diet high in sugar and saturated fat will brighten up and fragments will sleep. The caffeine remains for hours. And alcohol is seemingly destructive. “You may fall asleep, but the quality of your sleep will be very poor,” Manujan says. Conversely, eating plant-based foods during the day can improve your sleep. Research shows that walnuts improve melatonin levels and sleep quality6. Marie Pierre St. Onge, a nutrition, sleep and circadian scientist at Columbia University in New York City, co-authored a study that linked high daytime sleep intakes of fruits and vegetables.7.