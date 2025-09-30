



MAYVILLE, NY — As the season for respiratory illnesses approaches, Chautauqua County Health Department (CCHD) reminds residents that they will take proactive steps to protect themselves, their families and their communities from the spread of viruses such as the flu, flu, Covid-19 and RSV. Why is it important: Last year, the CDC estimated that One million people in the US have been hospitalizedand more 70,000 Diesd From respiratory illness. Additionally, the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) reported a record 541,496 positive flu cases and over 33,000 hospitalizations. Even healthy people can become seriously ill. Prevention is important. Source: New York State Department of Health 2024-2025 Influenza Surveillance Archive Source: New York State Department of Health 2024-2025 Influenza Surveillance Archive “As we enter the cold month, it's more important than ever to take steps to protect ourselves and our loved ones from serious illnesses. Vaccines, hygiene and illness are simple but powerful tools to keep our communities safe.” “We have seen prevention is our best defense, especially respiratory diseases that can lead to our most vulnerable respiratory diseases. I encourage everyone to talk to healthcare providers about how we can stay healthy this season.” Influenza (commonly known as the flu) is an infectious respiratory disease that returns every year during cold seasons. Many people recover in a few weeks, but the flu can lead to severe complications. senior citizen

Toddlers and young children

Pregnant woman

People with chronic health conditions such as asthma, heart disease, diabetes, etc.

Residents of nursing homes What is the most effective way to prevent influenza? I'll be vaccinated. Annual flu shots are recommended Everyone who has been in 6 months or more. Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is a common respiratory virus that infects the nose, throat, and lungs. Due to symptoms of RSV, it is difficult to distinguish it from colds and other respiratory viruses (such as influenza and Covid-19). RSV spreads in autumn and winter along with other respiratory viruses. It usually peaks in December and January. Infants and older adults with certain risk factors are more likely to develop severe RSV and require hospitalization. Vaccines may not prevent all infections, but they do Dramatically reduces the risk of severe illness and hospitalization. Core Prevention Strategy CCHD supports CDC guidance on the following routine precautions to reduce the spread spread of respiratory viruses. Stay up to date with vaccinations – Talk to your healthcare provider about recommended vaccines for flu, Covid-19, and RSV.

– Talk to your healthcare provider about recommended vaccines for flu, Covid-19, and RSV. Practice good hygiene – Wash your hands frequently and disinfect high-touch surfaces.

– Wash your hands frequently and disinfect high-touch surfaces. Improves air quality – Infuse fresh air, use an air purifier, and meet outdoors when possible.

– Infuse fresh air, use an air purifier, and meet outdoors when possible. Stay home when you're sick – Use precautions to avoid spreading the disease and take prompt caution if at high risk. What to do if you are exposed If you are around someone with a respiratory illness, here is what you should do: Monitor symptoms. Common symptoms include fever or chills, fatigue, cough, cough, runny or short-suffocating nose, loss of appetite, sore throat, headache or muscle pain.

Common symptoms include fever or chills, fatigue, cough, cough, runny or short-suffocating nose, loss of appetite, sore throat, headache or muscle pain. Take special care if you have high risk. Certain groups should act promptly with the first sign of illness. Adults over the age of 65, children under the age of 2, people with a weak immune system or chronic disease, people with disabilities, women who are pregnant or recently pregnant.

Certain groups should act promptly with the first sign of illness. Adults over the age of 65, children under the age of 2, people with a weak immune system or chronic disease, people with disabilities, women who are pregnant or recently pregnant. I know the emergency warning signs. If you or your child experience sudden changes in breathing, bluish lips or face, chest pain, seizures or confusion, or mental state, seek emergency care Take your time now to protect yourself and the people around you. Provide information, prepare yourself, and don't hesitate to talk to your healthcare provider about the best steps for your situation. For more information on respiratory diseases and prevention, please visit the CDC website https://www.cdc.gov/espiratory-viruses/index.html. If you would like to administer an influenza or other respiratory disease vaccine, consult your doctor or contact the Chautauqua County Health Department at 716-753-4491. About the Chautauqua County Health Department – Chautauqua County Health Department is Chautauqua County's leading public health agency dedicated to supporting community health. The health department adopts innovative approaches to provide technical assistance to partner organizations, providing a variety of programs and services to prevent illness, protect the health of our citizens, and promote the overall health and wellbeing of our communities. For more information, please see www.healthychq.com.

