Learning connects major inequality with structural changes in the child's brain | Neuroscience





Scientists have first linked the effects of living in an unequal society to structural changes in the brain of children, regardless of individual wealth. A study of over 10,000 young people in the US found that children's brain development has changed from wealthy, low-income families in areas with a high rate of inequality. Data were collected from adolescent brain cognitive development studies; Published in the journal Natural mental health. Researchers at King's College London, Harvard University and York University subsequently measured inequality within a particular US state by scoring uniform income measures. State with higher levels of inequality included New York, Connecticut, California and Florida, with Utah, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Vermont being more equal. MRI scans were analyzed to study the surface area and thickness of cortical regions, including those involved in higher cognitive functions such as memory, emotion, attention, and language. The connections between different regions of the brain were also analyzed by scanning. There, changes in blood flow indicate brain activity. This study found that children living in areas with high levels of social inequality, such as socioeconomic imbalances and deprivation, were associated with reduced surface area of ​​the brain cortex and altered connections between multiple brain regions. The findings that first revealed the impact of social inequality on brain structure also provided evidence that affected neurodevelopment could be related to future mental health and cognitive function. In particular, these brain changes in children were seen regardless of their economic background. Dr. DivyanganaRakesh of the Institute of Psychiatry and Psychology NeuroscienceKing's College London said the study was not about individual family income, but about how income was distributed to society. “Children from both wealthy and low-income families exhibited changes in neurodevelopment, which established that they have a lasting impact on happiness. We would like to see how these findings compare across the world,” she said. “For example, some parts of the UK are characterized by high-income inequality. London has both very wealthy and very poor residents, and future research can be considered to examine UK income inequality at the county and borough levels.” The researchers also analyzed data from a questionnaire conducted by children, with the aim of identifying mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety, ages 10 and 11, and six months after an MRI scan. Mental health outcomes have been significantly worse for those living in societies with higher levels of wealth inequality. Furthermore, some of the structural changes observed in the child's brain were associated with functional changes, which were associated with worse mental health. “Social factors, in this example, added findings have been added to the growing literature showing that income inequality can affect happiness through pathways that involve structural changes in the brain,” said Professor Vikram Patel of Harvard University, a co-author of the study. Another co-author of the study, Professor Kate Pickett of York University said: “The brain changes observed in areas involved in emotional regulation and attention suggest that inequality creates a toxic social environment that literally shapes young mind development, and has potentially lasting mental health and lifelong effects. “This is a huge advance in understanding how social-level inequality lies beneath the skin to affect mental health.” This study was funded by the Brain and Behavioral Research Foundation, Ukuri Medical Research Council, and the National Institute of Psychiatric Research health.

