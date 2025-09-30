Health
Scientists use skin cells to make human eggs in the lab
Scientists have created human eggs containing genes from adult skin cells. This is a step that one day, a woman who is infertile or gay couple has a baby with her own genes, but can help raise difficult ethical, social and legal issues.
“That's an important step.” Shoukhrat Mitalipov Leading research at Oregon Health and Science University in Portland Published In the journal Natural Communication.
Millions of women cannot use their eggs to lay children for age or other reasons. So scientists are trying to create human eggs in labs that carry the genes of people who struggle to have children. The field is known as Gameto formation in vitroand involving researchers from around the world, including In JapanAnd so US biotechnology companies.
“This technology allows many of these women to have their own eggs genetically and have genetically related children,” says Mitalipov.
Mitalipov and his colleagues used a different technique than most researchers pursuing this goal.
The most common approach is to convert adult cells, such as skin and blood, into induced pluripotent stems, or cells known as IPS, cells. Scientists then tried to cax these IPS cells into eggs or sperm. Everyone has come Egg success involves human egg cells that are too immature and very primitive to fertilize.
Mitalipov's team used it instead Techniques used to clone Dolly Sheep: Scientists removed most of the DNA from healthy donor eggs and replaced them with most of the DNA from other female skin cells.
The researchers then tricked the essentially reconstituted eggs to skip the usual form of cell division known as: Mitosis and Meiosis. Instead, they copied the eggs and went through another process known as “mitomyiasis.” It produced 82 functional eggs, the researchers reported.
Scientists then fertilized the eggs with sperm to see if they could develop into an embryo. And at least a few attempts report that researchers are reporting. 9% of the resulting embryos developed into the blastocyst stage. This was when the embryo was transferred to the female uterus, the researchers reported.
Tricky Issues with Promising Technology
However, the embryo would not have been suitable for actually implantation into the uterus for further development. This is because all embryos still had genetic abnormalities that hinder healthy development.
But Mitalipov hopes to finally solve that problem. And other scientists are actively pursuing other approaches to achieve the same goal.
Several other scientists praised the new research.
“If we can prove that this is safe and effective, I think it's a very important step in terms of moving towards the ability to use skin cells to produce egg cells for human reproduction at some point in the future,” says Dr. Cigar Clip Steina reproductive endocrinologist at the American Reproductive Association. “Proof of concept is fascinating.”
When the IVG is complete, the technology can have more applications than to help infertile women. For example, IVG can also be allowed Gay couple Having a genetically related baby with both partners. Scientists can create eggs from the skin cells of one male partner and fertilize the eggs with the sperm of another male partner.
“The meaning is huge,” says Matalipov.
However, some scientists have warned that genetic abnormalities in Mitalipov's embryos raise questions about whether this approach works.
“It's unclear whether it's compatible with human development by skipping meiosis in half the genome.” Amander ClarkProfessor of Molecular and Developmental Biology at the University of California, Los Angeles. “It gives you a sense of time and more fundamental research.”
There are a lot of ethical concerns
And even if it works, this technology will cause many tricky problems. Some people worry that this will help parents create a “designer baby” where they can choose and choose the characteristics of their children.
“We could see more effort to try and use it for so-called enhancement purposes. We could try and get stronger or more musical, or better embryos in mathematics.” Hank GreeleyWritten by Stanford University Bioethicist The end of sex and the future of human reproduction. “Some people see it as a terrible outlook. Some view it as a great outlook.”
Another concern is that this allows people to steal skin cells from others, such as celebrities, and create babies with DNA without knowledge or permission.
“We were able to have a baby Taylor Swift all over the world. That's theoretical possibility, but it's not crazy.” Ronald Greenbioethicist at Dartmouth University. “It's a very promising technique. But it raises many difficult ethical questions.”
Another possibility is to use this technique to create a “Uni-Baby,” a child that contains only one genetic material.
“That's a very strange possibility,” says Greeley. “Does everyone want to do that? Well, there are 8 billion people around the world, some of which have a very strong ego.
All of these possibilities need to be discussed, but Greeley and others argue that the technology is worth pursuing with proper surveillance.
“If it's safe, it will provide millions of people around the world with relief to those desperately hoping to have a child that is genetically theirs,” says Greeley.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.kuow.org/stories/scientists-create-human-eggs-in-the-lab-using-skin-cells
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Russell Vought – from the 2025 project to the executor of the closure of Trump
- Detroit Auto actions jump on the price relief report for American vehicles
- Preview of the best football matches of week 6
- The issues are high: Big Law alerts customers to the order of domestic terrorism Trumps
- USA Cricket takes a hit with USAC bankruptcy
- Edge agents crush the cyclist, 'I am not a US citizen'
- Earthquakes in Afghanistan: International response
- The caves of Europe to the intimidators on speaking, yes, Wikipedia can be corrected and other comments
- Mi6 boss signs with style
- Alzheimer's rethinks: The overlooked role of a small ball of fat
- The vote of government financing fails again in the Senate while the E hope for a rapid end
- Customer Details stolen from the Renault UK cyber attack | Money News