Scientists use skin cells to make human eggs in the lab

Scientists have created human eggs containing genes from adult skin cells. This is a step that one day, a woman who is infertile or gay couple has a baby with her own genes, but can help raise difficult ethical, social and legal issues. “That's an important step.” Shoukhrat Mitalipov Leading research at Oregon Health and Science University in Portland Published In the journal Natural Communication. Millions of women cannot use their eggs to lay children for age or other reasons. So scientists are trying to create human eggs in labs that carry the genes of people who struggle to have children. The field is known as Gameto formation in vitroand involving researchers from around the world, including In JapanAnd so US biotechnology companies. “This technology allows many of these women to have their own eggs genetically and have genetically related children,” says Mitalipov. Mitalipov and his colleagues used a different technique than most researchers pursuing this goal.

The most common approach is to convert adult cells, such as skin and blood, into induced pluripotent stems, or cells known as IPS, cells. Scientists then tried to cax these IPS cells into eggs or sperm. Everyone has come Egg success involves human egg cells that are too immature and very primitive to fertilize. Mitalipov's team used it instead Techniques used to clone Dolly Sheep: Scientists removed most of the DNA from healthy donor eggs and replaced them with most of the DNA from other female skin cells. The researchers then tricked the essentially reconstituted eggs to skip the usual form of cell division known as: Mitosis and Meiosis. Instead, they copied the eggs and went through another process known as “mitomyiasis.” It produced 82 functional eggs, the researchers reported. Scientists then fertilized the eggs with sperm to see if they could develop into an embryo. And at least a few attempts report that researchers are reporting. 9% of the resulting embryos developed into the blastocyst stage. This was when the embryo was transferred to the female uterus, the researchers reported.

Tricky Issues with Promising Technology However, the embryo would not have been suitable for actually implantation into the uterus for further development. This is because all embryos still had genetic abnormalities that hinder healthy development. But Mitalipov hopes to finally solve that problem. And other scientists are actively pursuing other approaches to achieve the same goal. Several other scientists praised the new research. “If we can prove that this is safe and effective, I think it's a very important step in terms of moving towards the ability to use skin cells to produce egg cells for human reproduction at some point in the future,” says Dr. Cigar Clip Steina reproductive endocrinologist at the American Reproductive Association. “Proof of concept is fascinating.”

When the IVG is complete, the technology can have more applications than to help infertile women. For example, IVG can also be allowed Gay couple Having a genetically related baby with both partners. Scientists can create eggs from the skin cells of one male partner and fertilize the eggs with the sperm of another male partner. “The meaning is huge,” says Matalipov. However, some scientists have warned that genetic abnormalities in Mitalipov's embryos raise questions about whether this approach works. “It's unclear whether it's compatible with human development by skipping meiosis in half the genome.” Amander ClarkProfessor of Molecular and Developmental Biology at the University of California, Los Angeles. “It gives you a sense of time and more fundamental research.”

There are a lot of ethical concerns And even if it works, this technology will cause many tricky problems. Some people worry that this will help parents create a “designer baby” where they can choose and choose the characteristics of their children. “We could see more effort to try and use it for so-called enhancement purposes. We could try and get stronger or more musical, or better embryos in mathematics.” Hank GreeleyWritten by Stanford University Bioethicist The end of sex and the future of human reproduction. “Some people see it as a terrible outlook. Some view it as a great outlook.” Another concern is that this allows people to steal skin cells from others, such as celebrities, and create babies with DNA without knowledge or permission. “We were able to have a baby Taylor Swift all over the world. That's theoretical possibility, but it's not crazy.” Ronald Greenbioethicist at Dartmouth University. “It's a very promising technique. But it raises many difficult ethical questions.”