Health
Season of respiratory illness: What you know about influenza, Covid-19, RSV
Now that autumn has arrived, the flu season is here, and the number of people sick with respiratory illnesses is expected to increase. The bacteria will become popular for the next few months, but there are still many ways to stay healthy and protect yourself from the flu, Covid-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
Respiratory Disease Dashboard
Our health department offers a dashboard that provides updates on respiratory illnesses in the Fairfax Health District. We use data from the emergency department and emergency care centers to track the number of people visiting these providers. These data help us see how respiratory illnesses affect our community over time.
influenza
Below are five simple strategies you can use to protect yourself and those around you from the flu. Most of these suggestions also apply to avoiding other respiratory illnesses.
1. Get your annual flu shot
The flu vaccine is the best protection against influenza. It helps reduce your chances of getting sick and protect others around you who are unable to get the vaccine. Even if you get sick, getting vaccinated will significantly reduce the severity of your illness. Everyone over six months should get an annual flu shot. The ideal time to take the flu vaccine is from September to October.
Visit VDH to find a place where you can receive the flu vaccine Vaccine Provider Locator.
2. Wash your hands frequently
Washing your hands regularly is one of the best and easiest ways to prevent you from getting sick. Wash your hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap or water is not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
3. Covers coughs and sneezes
Coughing and sneezing can spread bacteria to others. Always cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbows or tissues, and not with your hands. Discard tissue and wash your hands immediately.
4. Clean the surface regularly and do not touch your face
When you come into your eyes, bacteria in your nose and mouth enter your body, causing you to become sick. Clean frequently touched surfaces such as countertops, handrails, and doorknobs regularly.
5. Stay home when you're sick
It is important to stay home when you are sick to prevent the disease from spreading to others. I was at home at least 24 hours after both symptoms had improved overall, separated from others, without using medications to reduce fever and not having a fever.
COVID-19 (COVID-19)
The Covid-19 vaccine significantly reduces the risk of getting sick, hospitalized or dying from the virus. The latest on vaccine availability is:
2025-2026 Virginia Standing Order for Pharmacy Offering COVID-19 Vaccines
On September 10, Commissioner Karen Shelton of the Virginia Department of Health, Maryland, signed a new statewide standing order for Virginia pharmacies to promote accessibility for pharmacists to manage the 2025-2026 Covid-19 vaccine.
The permanent order allows pharmacists to administer the vaccine to Virginians over the age of 65. If you meet this criteria, you can get the Covid-19 vaccine right now at most local pharmacies. Please read Complete statement From the Virginia Department of Health.
2025-2026 ACIP recommendations for COVID-19 vaccine use
On September 19, the Advisory Committee on Vaccination Practices (ACIP) made a recommendation regarding the use of the 2025-2026 COVID-19 vaccine. ACIP recommendations will be sent to the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), who can accept or modify these recommendations before they become official policies. Once these recommendations are finalized, local health departments and providers can begin ordering and managing the vaccine. As more information becomes available, it will be posted to the health department Covid-19 Web Page.
Vaccine availability at Fairfax County Health Department clinics
Once available, the health department clinics will predict limited supply of vaccines and will only offer COVID-19 vaccines to individuals who are uninsured or covered by Medicaid.
RSV
RSV is a common respiratory virus that affects the lungs and breathing chambers. It usually causes mild and cold symptoms and is very contagious.
The CDC has updated its recommendations for the use of the RSV vaccine in people over the age of 50. The following groups recommend getting the RSV vaccine:
- Everyone over the age of 75.
- People ages 50-74 at high risk of severe RSV. For example, people suffering from certain chronic conditions such as lung or heart disease, or who live in a nursing home.
This recommendation is for adults who did not take the RSV vaccine last year. The RSV vaccine is not currently a yearly vaccine. Eligible adults can always get the RSV vaccine, but the best times to get vaccinated are late summer and early fall before RSV spreads in the community.
More information
For more information on respiratory diseases, including common viral symptoms and other preventive techniques, please see the Ministry of Health. web page.
You can help us too Share resources With the community of flyers and videos.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/news/respiratory-illness-season-what-know-about-flu-covid-19-and-rsv
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump publishes photos of Democrats to meet “2028” hats while the closure is looming
- Highlights of mixed double quarter-final match at WTT China Smash-Xinhua
- Ryan Bridge interacts with Tiktok fans lighting on viral earthquakes
- Trump to discuss soy in talks with Xi Jinping
- Mosquitoes that fit the disease found in England | British news
- What it means for science
- Mr. Hockey winner is starting to prove even more on the ice
- Hurricane twins are spinning in Atlantic
- The secret film explains the mischief and racism within the police who met London BBC News
- NYU Langone Health in the News—Monday, September 29, 2025
- Trump's story with government closings? He is not a stranger.
- Turkeys Top Court cancels the condemnation of terrorism of 2 Egyptian members of the Muslim Brotherhood