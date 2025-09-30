Season of respiratory illness: What you know about influenza, Covid-19, RSV

Now that autumn has arrived, the flu season is here, and the number of people sick with respiratory illnesses is expected to increase. The bacteria will become popular for the next few months, but there are still many ways to stay healthy and protect yourself from the flu, Covid-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Our health department offers a dashboard that provides updates on respiratory illnesses in the Fairfax Health District. We use data from the emergency department and emergency care centers to track the number of people visiting these providers. These data help us see how respiratory illnesses affect our community over time.

influenza

Below are five simple strategies you can use to protect yourself and those around you from the flu. Most of these suggestions also apply to avoiding other respiratory illnesses.

1. Get your annual flu shot

The flu vaccine is the best protection against influenza. It helps reduce your chances of getting sick and protect others around you who are unable to get the vaccine. Even if you get sick, getting vaccinated will significantly reduce the severity of your illness. Everyone over six months should get an annual flu shot. The ideal time to take the flu vaccine is from September to October.

Visit VDH to find a place where you can receive the flu vaccine Vaccine Provider Locator.

2. Wash your hands frequently

Washing your hands regularly is one of the best and easiest ways to prevent you from getting sick. Wash your hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap or water is not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

3. Covers coughs and sneezes

Coughing and sneezing can spread bacteria to others. Always cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbows or tissues, and not with your hands. Discard tissue and wash your hands immediately.

4. Clean the surface regularly and do not touch your face

When you come into your eyes, bacteria in your nose and mouth enter your body, causing you to become sick. Clean frequently touched surfaces such as countertops, handrails, and doorknobs regularly.

5. Stay home when you're sick

It is important to stay home when you are sick to prevent the disease from spreading to others. I was at home at least 24 hours after both symptoms had improved overall, separated from others, without using medications to reduce fever and not having a fever.

COVID-19 (COVID-19)

The Covid-19 vaccine significantly reduces the risk of getting sick, hospitalized or dying from the virus. The latest on vaccine availability is:

2025-2026 Virginia Standing Order for Pharmacy Offering COVID-19 Vaccines

On September 10, Commissioner Karen Shelton of the Virginia Department of Health, Maryland, signed a new statewide standing order for Virginia pharmacies to promote accessibility for pharmacists to manage the 2025-2026 Covid-19 vaccine.

The permanent order allows pharmacists to administer the vaccine to Virginians over the age of 65. If you meet this criteria, you can get the Covid-19 vaccine right now at most local pharmacies. Please read Complete statement From the Virginia Department of Health.

2025-2026 ACIP recommendations for COVID-19 vaccine use

On September 19, the Advisory Committee on Vaccination Practices (ACIP) made a recommendation regarding the use of the 2025-2026 COVID-19 vaccine. ACIP recommendations will be sent to the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), who can accept or modify these recommendations before they become official policies. Once these recommendations are finalized, local health departments and providers can begin ordering and managing the vaccine. As more information becomes available, it will be posted to the health department Covid-19 Web Page.

Vaccine availability at Fairfax County Health Department clinics

Once available, the health department clinics will predict limited supply of vaccines and will only offer COVID-19 vaccines to individuals who are uninsured or covered by Medicaid.

RSV

RSV is a common respiratory virus that affects the lungs and breathing chambers. It usually causes mild and cold symptoms and is very contagious.

The CDC has updated its recommendations for the use of the RSV vaccine in people over the age of 50. The following groups recommend getting the RSV vaccine:

Everyone over the age of 75.

People ages 50-74 at high risk of severe RSV. For example, people suffering from certain chronic conditions such as lung or heart disease, or who live in a nursing home.

This recommendation is for adults who did not take the RSV vaccine last year. The RSV vaccine is not currently a yearly vaccine. Eligible adults can always get the RSV vaccine, but the best times to get vaccinated are late summer and early fall before RSV spreads in the community.

For more information on respiratory diseases, including common viral symptoms and other preventive techniques, please see the Ministry of Health. web page.

You can help us too Share resources With the community of flyers and videos.