



John was a “typical and prosperous” eight-year-old boy when he woke up one night. His arms were stiff and convulsing, and it felt like he was falling. He was scared. John suffered from epileptic seizures, and from that night he had multiple seizures in a day for years. “It completely shakes our world,” said John's father Spiros. “ I'm getting a goose bump just talking about it now. “ Anti-seizure drugs were unable to prevent John from having multiple seizures in a day. (supply)) About One in every 200 Australian children suffer from epilepsyand for many, their attacks are considered “uncontrolled” or drug-resistant. “Snakes usually start in blue at kindergarten or early in school year and then escalate multiple times a day,” said Dr. Emma McDonald Lars, a neurologist at the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne. “The more uncontrolled seizures your child continues to have uncontrolled attacks, the more likely they are to develop learning difficulties, including intellectual disability.” Now 11 years old, John was among more than 21,000 children in Victoria who live with cortical dysplasia, one of the most common causes of epilepsy. However, since May 2025 he has not had any seizures. John has not had any seizures since his surgery in May 2025. (supply)) A new AI tool developed by the team at the Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI) and The Royal Children's Hospital (RCH) helped detect small dysplastic lesions in John's brain. It led to a targeted surgery that changed his life. “I just wanted to take it out of myself,” John said. “ I've felt much better now since the surgery and now I'm back to normal. “ AI can help you put together puzzles According to the researchers, cortical dysplasia is difficult to find routine MRI (magnetic resonance imaging), with less than half being recognized on the first scan of a child. Families struggle as epilepsy fails NDIS funding standards Adeline is a cheeky 7-year-old, but epilepsy leaves her brain damaged, NDIS not helping, and her family is desperate to access treatments that can help her. Using an advanced AI-based tool called “AI Epilepsy Detectives,” the team sought to detect small brain lesions faster and allow for more accurate treatment. “If abnormal brain tissue can be placed and removed, epileptic surgery can improve or stiffen epilepsy caused by cortical dysplasia,” said Dr. MacDonald Lars. Researchers in Melbourne conducted a study involving 71 children at RCH and 23 adults at Austin Hospital, accompanied by cortical dysplasia and local epilepsy, causing recurrence of the seizure. Published in Epilepsy, This study found blueberry-sized lesions in up to 94% of cases. The tool does not replace radiologists, epilepsy doctors, or human testing, said researcher Dr. MacDonald Lars. “It's like a detective to help you put together puzzle pieces faster, so you can provide potentially life-changing surgeries before.” She said. Training AI with advanced imaging PET scans, or positron emission tomography, were used together with MRI, to help train AI detectors to find cortical dysplastic lesions. PET scans measure brain activity and highlight areas with blue abnormalities. Dr. Sila Genc from the MCRI Developmental Imaging Group said that the layer of advanced imaging is extremely important. The combined data allowed the AI ​​tool to detect lesions that are “highly certain.” “This allows surgeons to avoid important areas when they are trying to remove these brain abnormalities,” said Dr. Genc. John's brain scan was covered with an AI detector that emphasized the dysplasia area as seen in Image E. (supply)) This study found that 80% of patients missed a diagnosis on human examinations of MRI results. Dr. MacDonald Lars said the tool will help scan large amounts of data and catch the viewer's eye towards the lesion. “Then the radiologist said, 'Oh, hey, the tiny little areas of the brain are really abnormal. I think this is consistent with other data and the causes of epilepsy in children,” she said. The best results were seen using a success rate of 94% using information from both MRI and PET scans. Of the 17 children in the testing group, 12 had surgery and 11 currently have no seizures. Loading… “Dreams” for children with epilepsy The 6-year-old Royal had clusters of up to 19 seizures within two hours. The MRI scan did not provide answers and anti-seizure drugs did not provide relief to him. “Snakes started to become more and more frequent, from several to every 30 minutes a day before they appeared in the cluster,” said Royal Mama Garginder. “ As the days went by, he lost his appetite every time the Royal body freezes for at least a minute. “ Royal had multiple seizures a day before following the procedure and then had a seizure-free attack. (supply)) With the help of AI tools, the RCH doctors eventually detected cortical dysplasia in the royal and removed the lesions. Garjinder said her son had not had a seizure since. Researchers say the only risk involved is a small amount of exposure that children may be exposed to with PET scans. However, PET scans were typically used in the diagnosis of epilepsy. Gurjinder says the detection allowed him to treat the royal condition before it deteriorated even further. (supply)) Researchers hope to be able to test “AI epilepsy detectives” immediately at Australian children's hospitals. “Our next plan is to test this detector in a more realistic hospital setting for new, undiagnosed patients across Australia and use AI in epilepsy diagnosis to study what children, parents and doctors are thinking about us,” Dr. McDonald Lars said. John felt the doctor's “safe for his hands” and was thrilled with the progress. His father, Spiros, described the result as “a dreamlike having a great ending.” “The outcome is just… there's no word to explain it. It's just amazing.”

