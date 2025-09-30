As New Mexico's outbreak declines, the state records more measles cases





Minnesota and California health departments have reported new measles cases, some of the record cases since the US achieved exclusion status in 2000. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) recorded three new cases, pushing the state's total to eight per year. MDH officials said the three new incidents involved unvaccinated children ages 5 to 17 from the same family in Dakota County. CBS News Minnesota It has been reported. Dakota County is part of the Twin Cities Metro area. In California, Orange County Medical Institutions yesterday announcement A confirmed infection in a young child who recently traveled domestically. Health officials have notified people who may have been exposed to the virus in a healthcare setting, but added that exposure to other communities is not expected given the isolation of families of children who have been isolated during the contagious period. New Mexico declares the end of the measles outbreak New Mexico Ministry of Health (NMDH) on September 26th It has been declared The state's measles outbreak, which began on February 14th, has ended. The state's final incident was reported from Santa Fe County on August 14th. The state recorded 100 cases, marking New Mexico's first measles outbreak since 1996. The outbreak began in Lee County, adjacent to a hotspot in West Texas. New Mexico also occurred at a correctional facility in Deming. The NMDH said more than 56,000 people were vaccinated with measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccines during the outbreak. “We are grateful to the thousands of New Mexicans who have received the measles, mumps and Levela (MMR) vaccine,” said Chad Smercer, MD, an acting state epidemiologist in New Mexico.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/measles/states-log-more-measles-cases-new-mexico-outbreak-winds-down The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos