You want chocolate. You need flavanols. – Harvard Gazette

New findings from Harvard researchers reduced inflammation as key to the effects of cocoa on cardiovascular disease. This work follows a major study of the health benefits of cocoa carried out from 2014 to 2020. Cosmosthis study showed that cocoa supplements reduced cardiovascular disease mortality by 27% among 21,442 subjects aged 60 years and older. What the study didn't explain is how it was. New works, Featured in Journal Age and Agingshows that the analyzed space blood samples and the widely accepted marker of inflammation, called highly sensitive C-reactive protein, decreased by 8.4% per year compared to placebo. Howard SexAssociate Professor of Medicine Harvard Medical School Associate Director of Preventive Medicine Brigham and the Women's HospitalThe findings stated that we provide more evidence of the effects of inflammation associated with age. This is evidence that experts have come up with the term “inflammation.” The term “inflammation” recognizes the fact that inflammation itself is an important risk factor not only for cardiovascular disease but also for other conditions related to vascular health, such as cognition.” Harvard Chan Public Health School. “Aging works acknowledge that as we age, many of these things we think about preventing cardiovascular diseases also extend to other aging-related consequences.” Supported by the National Institutes of Health, this study examined five age-related markers of inflammation in subjects receiving daily cocoa extract supplementation. The markers contained highly sensitive C-reactive proteins. The immune-mediated protein, called IFN-G, was moderately increased during the study. The proinflammatory protein called IL-6 was slightly reduced among women. These results provide a pathway for future research, the researchers said. Other markers, proinflammatory and anti-inflammatory proteins, showed no change. This new study is part of a broader effort to mining the extensive data collected during COSMOS, short for “Cocoa Supplement and Multivitamin Outcome Study.” The scale of the initiative and multi-year follow-up gives researchers the opportunity to fragment their results and take a deeper look into what data can convey to us. In fact, Sesso and her colleagues did that Another recent paper It is more common with age to investigate whether cocoa extract affects hypertension. A study published in the journal Hypertension found that cocoa supplementation did not help older subjects with already elevated blood pressure (systolic measurements between 120 and 139), but protected them from the onset of hypertension in people with early systolic measurements below 120. “Obviously, blood pressure and inflammation are all related in some way in explaining how cocoa extract reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease,” Sesso said. Sesso warned that Cosmos did not recommend eating. This study explores the health benefits of cocoa via cocoa extract supplements. Cocoa extracts are rich in bioactive molecules called flavanols, rather than other foods that are rich in chocolate and cocoa. Flavanols are also found in blueberries, strawberries, tea and grapes. Cocoa is a problem from a dietary perspective, Cesso said that many foods rich in cocoa are highly processed, with added sugar and fat, and flavanol levels unknown. Additional calories you may consume through these products may cancel your health benefits. Flavanols are not listed on most nutritional labels, but Sesso said the results of cosmos raise the question of whether they should be. This is a step that requires additional research. Until then, he recommended that health-conscious consumers focus on controllable lifestyle factors, such as eating healthy diets and exercising, before visiting the supplement aisles. “Cosmos wasn't a test to assess whether eating chocolate is good for you,” Sesso said. “Instead, they ask, “Are there any health benefits about cocoa beans and the bioactive ingredients in them?” ”

