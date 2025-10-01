



It has been years since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, but the effects of the SARS-Cov-2 infection are not fully understood. This is especially true for long covids. This is a chronic condition that can develop after Covid-19, which causes a variety of symptoms. The most common and debilitating of these is cognitive impairment, often referred to as “brain fog,” which affects more than 80% of long communities. Given the hundreds of millions of global cases, the long covid represents a massive public health and socioeconomic challenge, as it seriously affects people's ability to work and do daily activities. Unfortunately, despite its prevalence, the underlying causes of long covids and brain fog remain poorly understood. Previous imaging studies have shown several structural changes in the brain, but were unable to identify molecular dysfunction that causes cognitive symptoms. It is difficult to observe molecules that govern communication between brain cells directly, so researchers are left without objective biomarkers to confirm long covid diagnosis Or develop a treatment. To address this challenge, a research team led by Professor Takahashi of the Graduate School of Medicine at Yokohama City University in Japan made a major breakthrough to understand the causes of long COVID brain fog. As explained in their papers, Brain communication On October 1, 2025, the team hypothesized that patients with brain fog could exhibit disrupted expression of memory and learning-based AMPA receptor (AMPARS)-KEY molecules in previous studies on mental and neurological disorders such as depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and dementia. Therefore, they used a new method called [11C]K-2 ampar pet imaging Directly visualize and quantify ampar density in the living human brain. By comparing imaging data from 30 patients with long covid to 80 healthy individuals, the researchers found a significant and widespread increase in AMPAR density across the patient's brain. This increased receptor density is directly correlated with the severity of their cognitive impairment, suggesting a clear link between changes in these molecules and symptoms. Furthermore, the concentrations of various inflammatory markers are also correlated with AMPAR levels, indicating the possible interaction between them. inflammation and receptor expression. In summary, the findings of the research represent important advances in addressing many open issues with long covids. The systemic increase in AMPARS provides a direct biological explanation of cognitive symptoms and highlights potential therapeutic targets. For example, drugs that suppress AMPAR activity could be a viable approach to alleviating brain fog. Interestingly, the team's analysis also demonstrated that using imaging data to distinguish patients from healthy controls with 100% sensitivity and 91% specificity. “By applying newly developed AMPA receptor PET imaging technology, we aim to provide new perspectives and innovative solutions to the looming medical challenges of a long-term community.“Professor Ueda. Finding a decisive solution for a long covid requires more effort, but this is a promising step in the right direction. “Our findings clearly indicate that long covid brain fog should be recognized as a legitimate clinical condition. This may encourage the healthcare industry to accelerate the development of diagnostic and therapeutic approaches for this disorder“Professor Takahashi will conclude. In summary, the team's findings could resolve important uncertainties regarding the biological basis of long covid brain fog and pave the way for new diagnostic tools and effective treatments for patients suffering from this condition. sauce: Journal Reference: Fujimoto, Y. et al. (2025). Systemic increase in AMPA receptors associated with long covid cognitive impairment. Brain communication. doi.org/10.1093/braincomms/fcaf337

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250930/New-study-reveals-molecular-basis-of-Long-COVID-brain-fog.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos