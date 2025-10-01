What is “ear sowing” trend in Tiktok, which is said to treat stress and fatigue?

“Ear sowing” is a little Tiktok and Instagram. One video of someone's ear sowing experience is 500,000 times. Supermodel Naomi Campbell is one of the celebrities It has been reported that they tried it.

This wellness trend is said to bring wonders about fatigue, stress, pain, swelling, poor posture, and sleep problems.

But what is ear sowing? And does it actually work?

What is it?

Ear sowing is also known as ear needles, ear acupuncture, or pinna therapy – refers to treatments that stimulate certain points in the ear.

It is related to acupuncture or shiatsu and is most commonly considered today Traditional Chinese herbal medicine treatment.

The theory behind ear seeding is that by stimulating different points of the ear (known as acupuncture auponts), it can affect certain organs and parts of the body.

Ear sowing is sometimes called ear acupuncture, but needles are rarely used.

Instead, the main form uses a small ball attached to a small stick plaster at a particular point in the ear. These are supposed to gently stimulate acupuncture for hours or days.

That's the ear seeds made from 24 carats of gold. It's for sale online. But traditionally ear sowing uses it Very small and hard species of Wakukaria plant.

How old is the ear sowing?

Hearing therapy is now a recognized field of traditional Chinese herbal medicine, but today's history of sowing ears is as French as China.

And although much has been made from its long history of use, the ear sowing practiced today is a surprisingly recent invention.

1950s Paul Nogier, French Neurologist We observed what happened when the fork healer stimulated the ears of many patients. They said the symptoms of the Icetabular God (This leads to conditions caused by compressive nerves, back and legs pain).

After that, Nogie spent most of the 1950s. It shows how the ears relate to the rest of the body.

This work It finally caught my attention We have researched, refined and revised the chart to better fit the Chinese military's philosophy of Chinese military, and adapted it to the form of hearing therapy we see today.

Since then, Tiktok influencers have brought ear seeds to new audiences. But they are not that only famous promoter.

NATO ArmyIncludes US militaryear sowing is used to relieve pain.

But does that work?

Despite growing interest in ear sowing, there is relatively little research on it. Many of the existing studies are relatively small trials and are almost inconclusive.

This means that even when positive research exists, evidence should be considered more promising than persuasive.

And, when evidence is present, it suggests that ear dissemination is most effective as a supportive treatment in other treatments rather than as an independent treatment.

Several studies also suggest the effect of ear seeding Body Systems and Processes It affects brain activity and inflammation, but many of these studies are small and inconclusive.

The areas where research is likely to be the most promising Reduce pain, Reduces anxiety and Sleep improvement.

Are there any safety issues, side effects, or concerns?

In general, ear sowing is a Relatively safe treatmentear seeds do not interact with the medicine and do not thrust the skin.

Naturally, the major side effects are related to ear pain, sensitivity, or stimulation from the ear seeds.

And while there may be a new evidence base for ear seeding in some conditions, this should generally be on the advice of healthcare professionals.

This is because there are many symptoms (such as “” that ear seeding is promoted on social media.Floating face” – There may be a underlying cause that needs to be addressed with other treatments or treatments.

It is also easy to stimulate the wrong acupuncture treatment of the ears easily. Therefore, you may not be able to get the results you are looking for or you may not have the results at all.

What is the important message?

Ear sowing is a relatively recent treatment based on several aspects of traditional medicine. There appears to be some evidence that may be useful in some conditions. However, there is not yet sufficient evidence to provide a definitive recommendation for using it.

Although it is relatively safe, its main risk arises from the promotion of unfounded health claims that may persuade treatment to be used in place of more effective treatment when necessary.

While more and more people are turning to paths like Tiktok for health advice, it is always advisable to consult a trained health professional on health issues. This is desirable to be someone who has not posted a link to purchase the recommended products.