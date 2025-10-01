DVIDS-News – Eating Pink to Prevent Breast Cancer

Joanna Reagan, Public Health Nutritionist, Defense Health Organization – Public Health

Breast cancer follows skin cancer as the second most common cancer among women in the US. Many people wear pink ribbons and pink clothes to raise awareness of breast cancer. Let's spin once again on bringing awareness to breast cancer prevention – Eat pink! Explore how eating colorful, antioxidant-rich foods can help prevent breast cancer.

We're talking about foods that are rich in pink, red and purple colours, which are rich in antioxidants, fiber and phytonutrients.

There is no sure way to prevent breast cancer. Many factors affect the risk of potential breast cancer over the course of your life. A few factors, such as ageing and family history, are the inability to change women. However, paying attention to our health can reduce the risk of breast cancer.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provide several recommendations to help women reduce their risk of breast cancer.

• Maintaining a healthy weight, staying physically active and breastfeeding helps reduce the risk of breast cancer.

•It is also important to limit alcohol consumption and to recognize the risks associated with hormone replacement therapy and oral contraceptives.

• Understanding family history and discussing risk factors with health care providers is important to determine the appropriate breast cancer screening schedule.

Diet and Prevention Research

Can diet prevent breast cancer in particular? No, but it is an important factor that can be controlled for things related to prevention. Healthy nutrition can make a difference in maintaining a healthy weight and reducing the overall risk of cancer.

A meta-analysis of 48 research studies published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found no specific links for healthy eating styles to prevent breast cancer. 1 However, this study found that vegetables, citrus fruits, mushrooms and low-fat calcium-rich dairy products have a lower risk of breast cancer. A diet high in meat, red or processed meat, simple sugar and eggs appears to be associated with a higher risk of breast cancer.

Survival benefits after diagnosis

Another study published in Nutrients in the Scientific Journal found that dietary patterns of high fiber, vegetables, fruits, nuts and olive oil may improve survival after breast cancer diagnosis. In this study, women can reduce their risk of breast cancer by living a healthy lifestyle, managing their weight and eating well. If people are not moving very well and eat too many unhealthy foods, their lifestyle often leads to obesity. Being obese can cause inflammation of body tissues, making breast cancer more likely to develop and spread. This study found that obesity increased the risk of breast cancer after menopause, and was more likely to return to cancer and death.

Power food for prevention

Changing our diet is one of the factors we control. It can have a positive effect on health and reduce the risk of cancer. Whether you're shopping for committees, eating at a dining facility, or preparing meals for this week, these colorful foods can easily fit into a busy military life.

Here is a short list of foods that support “eat pink to prevent breast cancer” and ways to help prevent cancer.

Berries (strawberry, raspberries, blueberries, cranberries): packed with antioxidants and vitamins

•Beat: Contains nitrates that can improve blood flow and lower blood pressure.

Pomegranate: Rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds

•Red/Purple Grapes: Contains resveratrol, a powerful antioxidant

• Acai Berries: Packed with antioxidants, available as frozen packets, mixed with other fruits

Purple cabbage: Brassicaceae vegetables with potential cancer fighting properties

•Red Onion: Another source of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents

•Pink grapefruit: Contains lycopene and other beneficial compounds. Check the interaction with the drug

Salmon: Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and may have protective health effects

Lentils (pink/red variety): an excellent source of fiber and protein

Pink power plate

Enchant friends and family with a pink power plate by adding a splash of colour to your meal. Bake or roast purple sweet potatoes and replace regular baked or fries. Roasted sliced ​​beets are perfect for salads. Pomegranate seeds and berries can also be added to the salad for color and variety. Sockeye Salmon makes protein-rich entrees easy. Other ideas include making a red cabbage throw or a pink smoothie bowl with berries and dragon fruit. Eating the colours of the rainbow is a great way to get a variety of fruits and vegetables all day long!

Thinking about pink is one way to help you with your overall health and wellness goals, breast cancer prevention. It is also important to prioritize screenings such as mammograms, clinical breast testing, and, where applicable, genetic counseling for people at high risk for breast cancer. Tricare beneficiaries can find more information about breast cancer screening and treatment options through the Tricare website and the Defense Health Organization Virtual Education Center.

Consult your primary care provider for more information on breast cancer prevention. For personalized nutritional advice, reach out to a registered dietitian at a military hospital, clinic, or a local military wellness