According to a new study, advanced AI tools detect small brain lesions that cause severe epilepsy in children, allowing for faster diagnosis, more accurate treatment and potential treatment.

Developed by the team at the Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI) and Royal Children's Hospital (RCH), AI Epilepsy Detective can find blueberry-sized lesions (local cortical dysplasia) in up to 94% of cases with medical imaging support.

Dr. Emma Macdonald-Laurs of MCRI, an RCH neurologist who led the team that created the detector, said a more accurate diagnosis of cortical dysplasia leads to reduced epileptic surgery, reduced seizures and improved long-term developmental outcomes.

Identifying the cause early can help adjust treatment options and help neurosurgeons plan and navigate surgery. More accurate imaging allows neurosurgeons to develop a safer surgical roadmap to control speech, thoughts and movements and avoid critical blood vessels and brain regions that remove healthy brain tissue. Children also avoid having to take an invasive test. ”

Dr. Emma McDonald Lars, RCH Neurologist

Published in EpilepsyMCRI LED studies involved 71 children and 23 adults from RCH at Austin Hospital with cortical dysplasia and local epilepsy. Recurrence of a seizure. Before using the sharp eyes of AI detectors, this study found that 80% of patients missed the diagnosis on human examinations of MRI results.

Children were trained into training and test cohorts using MRI and FDG-Positron radiation tomography (FDG-PET scan). Another group of adult scans was used to further verify detector performance.

Using information from both MRI and PET scans, the best results were recorded in the test cohort with a success rate of 94%. Of the 17 children in the testing group, 12 had surgery and 11 currently have no seizures.

Approximately 200 children have epilepsy. Cortical dysplasia, which develops when a baby is still in the uterus, is a common cause of drug-resistant attacks.

“Snakes usually start in blue at kindergarten or early in school, and then escalate multiple times a day,” Dr. McDonald Lars said.

“Children often need to attend the emergency department or be admitted to hospital for treatment. Over time, frequent attacks affect a child's behavior, mood, and learning ability.

“However, epilepsy due to cortical dysplasia can improve or stiffen during epileptic surgery if abnormal brain tissue can be placed and removed.”

However, Dr. MacDonald Lars said cortical dysplasia is difficult to find routine MRIs, and less than half of the cases are recognized on the first scan of a child.

“Cortical dysplasia may be impossible to identify with traditional MRI techniques,” she said. “The inability to find abnormal tissues slows down the route to a critical diagnosis and could potentially stop a child being referred for therapeutic epileptic surgery.

“The more uncontrolled seizures your child continues to have uncontrolled attacks, the more likely they are to develop learning difficulties, including intellectual disability.”

Dr. MacDonald Lars said with additional funding the team could test detectors at Australian Children's Hospital.

The 5-year-old Royal underwent surgery after a detector-assisted scan to identify cortical dysplasia.

Mum Gurjinder said he had had multiple seizures a day and then he was able to avoid seizures following the procedure.

“The attacks started to become more and more frequent, from several to 30 minutes a day, before they started to appear in the cluster,” she said. “The worst is 19 bouts within just two hours. Every time the Royal body freezes at least for a minute, he loses his appetite as the days pass.”

Gurjinder said he was rushed to a local hospital where he was given anti-season medication after the royal family experienced a longer attack and caused a severe nosebleed. However, failing to help, and because MRI cannot provide answers, Royal was transferred to RCH where cortical dysplasia was placed and removed.

“The whole ordeal was a huge blow to our family and we were struggling mentally,” Garjinder said. “We were so lucky that we couldn't always explain what we were going through, so we quickly picked up because something was wrong.

“Without the help of the detector, it would take much time to achieve the diagnosis and Royal's health would continue to deteriorate. We are grateful that Royal has returned to his gentle, friendly, patient self.”

Researchers from Royal Children's Hospital, the University of Melbourne, Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health, Harvard Medical School, and Austin Hospital also contributed to this study.