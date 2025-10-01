



Framingham, Massachusetts (WCVB) – A Massachusetts woman who died of complications from ALS has written her own obituary. Using her last words, she urged others to spread positivity and to maximise life. Justin Hastings smiles when he reads his mother's humorous, self-written obituary. Linda Murphy, 60, may have died on September 21, but her heart is shining In her last words. “Well, if you're reading this obituary, it looks like I'm dead. Wow, it actually happened. I've passed away at FOMO. [fear of missing out] Due to complications of Bulbar ALS,” read Hastings. Linda Murphy, 60, passed away on September 21, but her heart shines with humorous, self-written obituaries, encouraging others to spread positivity and make the most of their lives. (Source: Family Handouts, WCVB via CNN) Hastings knows how afraid his mother was to miss out on life. “She's going to be someone on the dance floor. She's going to be someone who started a party. She was a party,” she said. In her obituary, Murphy used humor to explain how her life was affected by her ALS diagnosis in 2022. “We became Throuple about a year and a half ago when her BIPAP, Hosee, moved into the couple's bed,” Hastings read. Murphy also urged people to show kindness to strangers and avoid negativity. Her ALS diagnosis came about 10 years after she fought breast cancer and extended her beat. “She just wanted to always say, 'As long as I can be positive and have a positive impact in my little world, maybe it's going to spread,'” Hastings said. Now, Hastings hopes that the mother's final words will reach people all over the world and encourage them to live their lives to the fullest. “My advice is to say yes to parties, travel, adventures. While you're there, raise your glass and toast me,” read Hastings in her mother's obituary. “I don't know what tomorrow will bring, so say yes today,” she added in her own words. In her obituary, Murphy asks people not to waste money on flowers, instead buying a scratch-off ticket and handing it over to strangers. She said making people happy is the best way to respect her memory. Copyright 2025 WCVB via CNN Newsource. Unauthorized reproduction is prohibited.

