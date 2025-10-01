Researchers warn that ultra-highly processed foods have left lasting traces on older Americans, especially women, and have linked addictive diets to poor physical and mental health.

study: Ultra-Highly Handled Food Intoxication in a Nationally Representative Sample of American Elderly People. Image credit: Nina Firsova/Shutterstock.com

Ultra-positive foods (UPFs) are an important part of the American food market and are widely used worldwide. These foods, often made to be hyper-rewards, donate 60% of the energy intake of American adults. Recent research on Addictive We investigate the prevalence of UPF addiction among seniors in the United States and related health outcomes.

introduction

In the US, the spread of UPF began in the 1970s as tobacco companies diversified into developing and selling these products. UPF is an industrially manufactured food that is usually rich in refined carbohydrates and added fats, with limited nutritional value. It is also designed to be extremely rewarding through additional flavors, textures and tasty components, which can contribute to addictive-like intake patterns.

These foods may activate brain reward pathways in a similar way to other addictive substances. The results include obsessive and uncontrolled diets, intense cravings, and the inability to stop using these foods despite experiencing or knowing harmful effects.

These UPF consumption patterns meet recognized criteria for the diagnosis of substance use disorders or addiction. Previous studies have estimated the prevalence of adults as well as alcohol and smoking at around 14%. In this study of older adults, the rate was 12%.

Those who are obsessed with UPFS eat unhealthy diets with lots of UPF, but little fruits and vegetables. They also have a higher risk of diet-related conditions and tend to be obese or overweight. Previous research links UPF addiction with mental health challenges such as depression, anxiety and traumatic stress disorder.

While UPFS entered the market, 50-64 adults today were raised and actively promoted. Adolescents and early adulthood are driven by an increased impulse to experience rewards, promoted by setting an ideal environment for addiction, and characterized by impulsive and emotional behavior. Early exposure to UPFS may have played an important role in shaping the dietary habits of these children in the 1960s and 1970s.

The effects of lifelong eating habits are often visible at older age. While tobacco companies have largely sold their food industry holdings, the impact of decades of UPF marketing remains.

Based on a large sample of female nurses, only one previous study on UPF addiction in older adults. This revealed strong UPF-related statistical associations of obesity in women aged 62-88 years (up to 18 times more likely), as well as high blood cholesterol levels and high likelihood of depression. Despite the increasing prevalence of older adults, social isolation was not mentioned despite its role in addiction and mental illness.

Unlike previous studies focusing primarily on adulthood and middle age, the current study examined adults aged 50-80 at a critical period when UPF was actively introduced and took over the market. It included 2,038 adults, mostly white (approximately 70%), with an average age of 64 years.

This study was conducted in July 2022 via telephone and online surveys. Investigators used the University of Michigan National Survey on Healthy Aging (NPHA) to assess UPF addiction in adults aged at least 50 years old. The presence of addiction was measured using the modified Yale Food Addiction Scale 2.0.

Survey results

Approximately 12% of survey participants met criteria for addiction to UPF. Women showed a UPF addiction rate of 17% and 7.5% in men. Surprisingly, 21% of women aged 50-64 were dependent on 12% of women aged 65-80.

Although this pattern was not seen in men, women earning less than $30,000 per year are more likely to become addicted to UPF than wealthy women. These numbers are probably higher than those from previous studies, perhaps due to more accurate estimates of the condition.

Social norms have ensured that most addictive behaviors are less common among women, but this is changing with current culture. In contrast to other addictions, UPF marketing may not only target both genders equally, but also specifically target girls and young women through diet-friendly UPF options such as low-fat cookies and microwave diets. The highly refined carbohydrate content of these foods was provided as weight loss aids, contributing to the potential for addictiveness. UPFS' advantage in the food market continues to pose a threat to the girls who grew up today.

UPF addiction in adults aged 50-64 is several times higher than alcoholism and tobacco addiction in older adults (approximately 1.5% and 4% respectively). All addictions were less common among adults aged 65-80. This may reflect the habits of young cohorts who grew up during the UPF boom.

Conversely, the older subgroups were in their 20s and 30s. Addiction is much lower if people are first exposed to substances after 25 years. This finding suggests the need to identify important developmental windows when UPF exposure should be avoided.

The 50-64 cohort was the first American cohort to live for most of their lives surrounded by food environments that primarily provide UPFS. This suggests the surprising possibility that future generations are at even greater risk of UPF addiction.

Investigators looked at other predictors for their association with UPF addiction. They showed a nearly 20-fold increase in UPF addiction among overweight men and an 11-fold increase among overweight women, similar to the previous findings in nurse studies.

Men and women with poor health were 2-3 times more likely to rely on UPF. However, this study only measures self-rated health and requires further work to identify what specific medical conditions may be linked. Decreased mental health increases the risk of UPF addiction by 3-4 times, and social isolation is another powerful predictor. The orientation of these associations cannot be confirmed yet, as the study design was cross-sectional.

Conclusion

This is the first nationally representative study to demonstrate the widespread prevalence of UPF addiction among older Americans. UPF addiction is associated with inadequate mental and physical health and social isolation.

More than one in five women aged 50 to 64 meet the addiction criteria. These individuals may have been targeted by active UPF marketing in their teens and early adulthood. Further research should examine these associations to shape future public health and food policies.

Download the PDF copy now!