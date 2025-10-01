A Massachusetts woman who fought against ALS is out in her own words. Linda Murphy became a post-mortem viral sensation of the self-history of the tongue, published locally and nationally.

Growing up in Framingham and living in Boyleston, Murphy not only wrote his obituary, but also chose his own cas, selected music at the funeral, and planned a dance party in his own honor.

“Party Life”

“She was a party life. She was a party,” her daughter, Justin Hastings, laughed. “One of my favorite comments was, “I've just read this and I wish I could drink some wine with her.”

Murphy died after a battle with Boulevard Ars. She couldn't speak for about a year. When she first felt symptoms such as obscure speech and difficulty swallowing, she asked a doctor at Massachusetts General Hospital.

“(She) said, 'I have ALS. Please prove me wrong.' And they did all the tests and she diagnosed herself,” Hastings said.

Reviewed obituary

Murphy was also diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 and survived. This journey not only encouraged her daughter to become a nurse, but also encouraged Linda to write a book about her fight. The tongue book entitled “F-Off Cancer” was written to show that people can still live a happy life while fighting cancer. Her obituary has some of the same humor.

“She starts an obituary, “Well, if you're reading this, it looks like I'm dead. Wow. It actually happened. I passed away in FOMO due to complications of ALS. Of liver failure.”

When friends, family and strangers read her self-tributes as well, they begin to connect with women trapped in their own body and are about to go out in their own words. Murphy wrote an obituary about six months ago, about six months before he could type by hand. Finally, she could only sign a few hand signals. She wrote about the feeling of being trapped in an obituary.

“My stupid boulevard took me to the sad point of not being able to speak. Never talking means, 'I love you!' that means I can't call my Mr. Bo Jungle for a snack, which means I can't order on Dunkin' Drive,” she wrote. “As long as you eat, sitting at the table will completely stink while people around you eat hot burgers from the grill, mountains of Chinese food, healthy portions of pasta Alfredo, or chipotle.

She dealt with it with humor, but Hastings said that feeling of being trapped was a real struggle for her mother.

“The hardest thing to do until the end is people will say she looks so amazing.” Ah, you look amazing! You're laughing! You are not sick! You're fine!

Buy scratch tickets instead of flowers

In her obituary, Murphy told people to be kind to them – and not buy her flowers.

“Be kind to everyone: telemarketers, grocery staff, Dunkin's staff, tailgators, your family, friends. Talk clean and positive. Is there a reason why you're really negative?

“Don't waste your money on flowers,” she wrote. “I'll buy lots of scratch tickets and hand them out to strangers along the way. Make people happy. That's the best way you can respect my memory.”

It's something she once did in her lifetime and is a tradition that her family continues her honor.

Murphy was donated to the brain and spinal cord for ALS research. You can read her full obituary here.

