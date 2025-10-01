



Almost all individuals (99%) who experienced a cardiovascular disease event were exposed to one or more non-optimal traditional risk factors, challenging the belief that cardiovascular disease often strikes people without warning. Large-scale research Released on September 29th JACC. Hokyou Lee, MD, PhDet al. analysed health records from two future cohorts in Korea (Korea National Health Insurance Services). [KNHIS]) and from the US (Multi-ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis) [MESA]). The KNHIS cohort included 9,341,100 individuals at baseline age and older, lasting from 2009 to 2022. The Mesa Cohort included 6,803 people aged 45-84 at baseline, lasting from 2000 to 2019. The researchers looked at individuals who had their first cardiovascular disease event during follow-up, defined as coronary heart disorder (CHD), heart failure (HF), myocardial infarction (MI) or stroke. They then determined the prevalence of one or more traditional cardiovascular risk factors at non-optimal levels before the event. 1) Systolic BP (BP) ≥120 mm Hg or diastolic BP ≥80 mm Hg or under treatment. 2) Total cholesterol ≥200 mg/dL or under treatment. 3) Fasting glucose ≥100 mg/dL, upon diagnosis or treatment of diabetes. or 4) past or present cigarette use. Results showed that 601,025 and 1,188 cardiovascular disease events occurred in the KNHIS and MESA cohort, respectively. Both the KNHIS and Mesa cohorts had high risk factors, respectively. 99.7% and 99.6% before CHD, 99.4% and 99.5% before HF, 99.3% and 99.5% before stroke. It was also revealed that there was a consistently high prevalence of risk factors (>99%) across both sexes. The lowest proportion of women under the age of 60 was observed, with over 95% risk factors observed for HF and stroke. The prevalence of two or more risk factors prior to cardiovascular events was also high (93.2%-97.2%). In particular, elevated BP was the most common non-optimal risk factor (95.6%-96.1% for KNHIS and 93.0%-96.8% for MESA), while past or present smoking was the Best Premant (47.9%-68.1% for KNHIS; 54.1%-63.3%). in Accompanied editor comments, Nhaa J. Panelta, MD, MPH, FACCindividuals in both groups stated that they had a median of four visits prior to cardiovascular events, “indicating multiple opportunities for risk factor assessment.” The study “emphasizes that it is better to recognize and treat risks before they appear as heart events,” Pagidi Patty concludes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.acc.org/Latest-in-Cardiology/Journal-Scans/2025/10/01/13/40/Nearly-Everyone-Has-One-or-More-CV-Risk-Factors-Before-a-CVD-Event The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos