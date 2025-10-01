



Octranto, Durant. – As the flu season approaches, Choctaw Nation Health Services By getting the annual flu vaccine, we encourage everyone to take simple and powerful steps to protect themselves, their families and their communities. Influenza shots remain the best protection against influenza, reducing the risk of illness, hospitalization and serious complications. When new strains emerge each year, the 2025 vaccine is renewed, providing the most effective protection possible. “Getting a flu shot not only protects you, but also protects people around you, including children, elders and people with chronic health conditions that are more vulnerable to severe illnesses.” “It's a safe and proven way to keep your community healthy.” The flu vaccine is recommended for anyone over six months. According to Hill, getting vaccinated early in the season is particularly important for pregnant women, young children, seniors and those with underlying health conditions. Choctaw Nation nurses can administer the flu vaccine for free to anyone in their community. No reservations required: October 3rd and October 4th from 11:30am to 8pm

Antlers Deer Festival

610 SW D ST

Antlers, OK 74523 October 3rd and October 4th 9am to 2pm

Bigfoot Festival

37529 Indian RTE 144

Honovia, about 74549 October 31st, 5pm. November 1st, 9am – noon

Choctaw Nation Powwow

3702 Choctaw Rd

Durant, OK 74701 October 31st and November 1st, 9am to 4pm

Talihina Fall Festival

803 Railroad St

Damn it, OK74571

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.choctawnation.com/news/news-releases/a-little-shot-goes-a-long-way-stay-healthy-this-flu-season/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos