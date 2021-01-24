Coronavirus in the United States: Just over a year after the first case of Covid-19 was reported, the United States is approaching 25 million infections.

In particular, one variant first identified in the United Kingdom. It is currently detected in at least 22 states, according to data posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday.

Umair A, Director of Health, Washington. “We are now in the second half of the fight against this pandemic,” Shah said at a news conference. “It is very important to really double the effort to prevent this strain and other strains from taking over because we want to prevent infection in our condition. The best way to do that is prevention. Prevention, prevention. “

Earlier this month, CDC warning Subspecies appeared to be more easily transmitted, and their numbers in the United States could see “rapid growth” in early 2021.

“Much worse news”

A UK report released Friday states that there is a “realistic possibility” that the new variant has a higher mortality rate than the other variants.

Infectious disease expert Michael Osterholm said, “Data continues to grow and some cannot be shared, but B.1.1.7 causes an increase in more serious illness and mortality. Is clearly supported. ” “This is worse news, as we already know that this variant has increased infection.”

However, Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, told MSNBC on Saturday that it was still too early to determine if this variant was more deadly, “this is very preliminary data. “.

“If you look at 1,000 people infected with Covid-19, it’s generally about 1%, of which 10 die. Perhaps the virus will kill 13 instead of 10,” Collins said. It was. .. “That’s a small difference.”

He added that the number could be “a result of the fact that the UK healthcare system is really overwhelmed.”

“It also affects mortality,” Collins added.

Good news? Previous studies have suggested that vaccines also protect against mutants And the same measures that help prevent infection (masking, social distance, regular hand washing, etc.) continue to be the key to efforts to control the epidemic.

Over 20 million vaccinations in the United States

CDC data Shows that more than 20.5 million vaccinations have been given nationwide and more than 3 million Americans have received both.

Vaccine rollout nationwide was slower than the authorities expected, but Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Saturday if Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine was allowed for emergency use. In the United States, available doses could increase significantly by May. The vaccine requires a single dose instead of the two doses required for the current Covid-19 vaccine.

“We expect the data to be viewed by the Data and Safety Oversight Board, perhaps within two weeks,” Forch told MSNBC. And if the data are strong enough, he said the next step would be to present it to the Food and Drug Administration for an emergency use authorization.

“Let’s say they do … get the EUA in February. It will take a month or two to get a meaningful dose,” he said. “As they enter May, June, July and August, we see a sharp increase in the additional dose of this single-dose vaccine.”

Meanwhile, the FDA told CNN on Saturday that a “moderate delay” between the first and second doses of the current Covid-19 vaccine, if absolutely necessary, is not expected to reduce protection against the virus. It was.

“We recognize that complete vaccination of as many people as possible across the country will help control the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 and should be prioritized,” the agency said.

Previously, the FDA warned that changing vaccination schedules without appropriate data could endanger public health.

The CDC has also updated its guidance that a second dose of the vaccine may be scheduled up to 6 weeks after the first dose. If necessary, the second dose should be given as close as possible to the recommended interval. 4 weeks of Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine and Moderna vaccine.

Hospital leader: “We are really in the darkest times”

It all happens when the United States continues its brutal fight against the virus.

According to the virus, more than 113,600 Americans have been hospitalized for the virus. COVID tracking project.

And more than 6,800 people remain hospitalized for the virus, 24% of whom are in the ICU.

“We see some positive data in new cases and hospitalizations every day, but we are far from the woods,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of public health. statement. “It is very important to delay the spread of COVID-19 in order to reduce the burden on the healthcare system and save lives.”

In Georgia, a healthcare professional described the harsh image of a virus grip.

“We’re really on the darkest day of this pandemic,” Dr. Deepak Agarwal of the Northeast Georgia Medical Center told CNN on Saturday night. “Currently, we see more than 200 patients per day than we normally see at this time of the year.”

“Also, we are dealing with an increasing number of deaths. Our system typically handles less than 10 deaths a month, with 169 deaths already as of January 21st. “