Winter coronavirus may be worse than scientists thought — quartz

One year from the appearance of dead illness 2 million people, Humans continue to underestimate the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

This winter, Covid-19 turned out to be even more dangerous than epidemiologists and public health officials feared. This is not just the highly contagious variants that are currently circulating around the world. Just recently in October Nature report “It was premature to say whether COVID is seasonal like the flu.” Evidence suggested that winter weather could increase the transmission of the virus. In the laboratory, the virus persisted under cold, dry conditions and was inactivated by the UV light of sunlight.

There was a reason to want it not.Coronaviruses generally vary seasonally Influenza virus, Tend to have Weak response to temperature changes.. Outbreaks of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV) in 2002 I don’t think it’s the season at all, But Outbreak has ended It’s too fast for scientists to explicitly test the idea.

However, SARS-CoV-2 seems to be different. New research on the virus’s response to lower temperatures reveals that the world could face a bigger battle this winter. “I think people are seeing something like the flu, but that’s worse,” said Richard Carson, a professor of economics at the University of California, San Diego. Preprint In November, we analyzed Covid-19 mortality when temperatures changed early in the outbreak. “Much of what people were doing in the summer when we thought they were working was actually hot and these things seemed to work.”

Carson and his co-authors at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Wake Forest University suggest that the response of SARS-CoV-2 to temperature changes, known as the temperature response curve, may be even more pronounced than influenza. I am. Ultimate seasonal virus..

They came to this conclusion by unearthing their own dataset of state death certificate records. Statistics on Covid-19 case counts and mortality in the United States are notorious for being noisy. Local governments and state governments do not report standardized data. Labs that are overwhelmed by the test can delay reporting positive cases long after the test is performed. Deaths reported on a particular day may have occurred weeks ago. All these inaccurate counts try to measure the role of temperature in transmission speed.

However, Carson’s team had experience applying econometric techniques to modeling and predicting environmental impacts and found a solution in last year’s Covid-19 Statistical Report in Massachusetts. “What was buried deep in the report was the number of alternative deaths by the date of the death certificate,” he said. “Once we found it, it took us two months to get the data from most of the big powers.” The team got the date from the death certificate from April 16th to July 15th. We were able to collate the tendency of Covid-19 deaths for three months with the daily maximum temperature.

by the study (Pdf) Currently undergoing peer review and data toxicity The rate of virus increases below 31 ° C (88 ° F). Carson says that “sweet spot” is about 4.4 ° C (40 ° F), but that’s just the preferred condition. Temperatures from 5 ° C to 10 ° C (41 ° F to 50 ° F) are suitable for infection and infection.

The model in this study revealed a strong correlation between changes in temperature and the number of cases of Covid-19 and the number of deaths from baseline 31.° °C, US midsummer average. By the time the weather drops to chilly 5 ° C, models show that even after managing state shelter-in-place orders, the effects of the cold alone will increase mortality by 160%.

Covid-19 infection showed even more potent effects. Assuming no other interventions such as masks or social distance, when temperatures drop to 5 ° C, more than four times more new Covid-19-positive cases are expected. Carson and his team predict slow transmission only when temperatures drop a few degrees below freezing, when water droplets freeze rapidly in the air.

“It’s a really scary newspaper,” says Carson. “We know the temperature response curve for influenza. This is steeper.”

Carson et al. Al. 2020 Temperature response curve for SARS-CoV-2 virus.

For most of the United States sitting in the Northern Hemisphere, such a temperature response curve would be a dangerous winter. As the data suggest, delayed response to elevated viral activity causes the case to escalate rapidly due to a feedback loop between low temperatures and the virus’s exponential growth curve. “The mid-December outbreak pattern is almost exactly what the temperature response predicts,” Carson says.

Adam Caprin, a doctor and public health researcher at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, was not surprised. “It’s really hard to see it the other way around,” he said, reaching a similar conclusion in him. Recently submitted study (Pdf) To journal PLOS ONE.. “Temperature increases viral infections. It’s clear.”

Kaplin analyzed SARS-CoV-2 transmission rates and daily temperature records in 50 countries from January to April 2020, before most mask orders came into effect, and his international research team conducted temperature. Made it possible to separate the effects of. They found that the transmittance increased by 3.7% for every temperature between 30 ° F and 100 ° F.

If this “strong and robust” association is correct, Paper condition, Countries need to spend spring and summer months to contain the virus, in order to have the hope of containing the outbreak of winter, considering the effects of lower temperatures. “This is a race we should have run much faster,” says Kaplin. “We should have gone much further than that. We blew it away and many people who didn’t need to die died.”

What is the cause of this?

The virus kills millions of people each year, but surprisingly little is known about why its pathogenicity varies from season to season. The winter spread of influenza is generally due to human behavioral patterns-the bacteria stay inside more easily spread-but the explanation is questioned. “I don’t think we’ll find a unified answer to this question,” he says. Joe Eisenberg, Chairman of the Faculty of Public Health, University of Michigan and Professor of Epidemiology. “This study has never been prioritized.”

Carson was unable to elicit the relative effects of viral biology and human behavior on the response of SARS-CoV-2 to low temperatures. His work could only eliminate humidity as a possible factor of permeability. Temperature and UV light (which fluctuates in tandem with temperature) were much better at explaining the Covid-19 infection pattern.

However, Kaplin believes the evidence is a very strong candidate. “It’s the biology of viruses,” he claims. “Yes, people go inside more, but it plays a much lesser role than biology.” The scientific literature supports the idea that this seasonality is caused by human behavior. He says there is nothing.In the journal Medical hypothesis, 2016 treatise We could not find any evidence that winter congestion promotes seasonal viral infections, noting that the change in time spent indoors in the United States is less than 10% between summer and winter.Evidence in the tropics, influenza Circulates all year round, Contradictory to this hypothesis.

Policy implications

Reducing transmission speeds means doubling the effort of masking and social distance. Currently, precautionary measures need to be escalated only to control the epidemic epidemic.

It’s a tough treadmill — and we’re already slipping down. “The big policy concept is that the temperature goes down every week. We need to reduce the effective contact rate to control the virus and prevent exponential growth,” Carson says. “People aren’t doing that, and that’s why you’re seeing their outbreaks.”

The new variant adds wildcards to the mix. “This new variety is more contagious, but it may still have a strong seasonal signal,” Eisenberg says. “do not know”

So far, policy makers have been waiting too long to cope with the Covid-19 winter surge. In the UK, after a short summer rest, the incidents began to pile up again this fall. The hospital warned of unrequited love with the arrival of cold weather. However, national regulations were not re-imposed until January 9, when the health system was already at stake in the fight against more contagious variants.Today in the UK Covid-19 has the highest per capita mortality rate In the world and beyond 40,000 Covid-19 patients I am hospitalized, which is about twice the peak last year.

The United States is even worse. The country never controlled the pandemic. The infection slowed down during the summer, but the virus was steadily returning.Currently in the United States 20% of Covid-19 deaths worldwideDespite being less than 5% of the population, it is expected to reach 600,000 deaths in 2021. The only immediate solution is to establish herd immunity through the above-mentioned mass vaccination campaigns by the next winter. 70% of the population.. If the pandemic continues to go out of control, far more deaths will be inevitable.

But we can prevent this winter from getting worse, Eisenberg says. In order to continue to control SARS-CoV-2, it is necessary to strengthen the public health measures that have already been implemented. “It reinforces our recommendations,” he says, “but does not change our recommendations.”