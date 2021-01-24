Health
Marion County Consumer Q & A Guide
COVID-19 vaccination continues to be rolled out throughout Marion County and Ohio, so people in Phase 1B Group are now eligible to receive shots.
Phase 1B includes people over the age of 65, people with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset medical disabilities, and school staff who want to return to or stay in direct education.
In the county, Marion Public Health partners with Ohio Health Marion General Hospital and local Meyer and Kroger pharmacies to book vaccinations.
Relieve people’s concerns The speed of false information emerging on social media, Star asked health commissioner Traci Kinsler to answer common vaccine questions.
Q. Do I need to contact my doctor or health department to be listed to get the vaccine?
A. You will receive them (notifications) from Ohio Health as new age groups come. Therefore, you can schedule through Ohio Health. If not, it is available through Meijer, Kroger, or us in the health department.
Q. How can I make a reservation?
Please send an email to [email protected] and we will get back to you. If you do not have access to your email, please call 740-387-6520.
Q. Who decides when a particular group is eligible for vaccination?
A. It comes from the governor’s office. It is said that he will be in Group 1B for a while due to lack of vaccine.
Q. What is the process of vaccination?
A. As soon as we make a reservation, we will set up a clinic in the Marion County Developmental Disability Industrial Building. You will come out there and be registered. I have a small agreement. There are some screening questions to make sure you are eligible to receive the vaccine. Then take the shot and wait 15 minutes to make sure there is no reaction to the shot. That’s it.
Q. Once I qualify, do I need to bring anything to get vaccinated, such as photo ID or insurance information?
A. Please bring your photo ID. Currently, I do not have insurance.
Q. Is there a cost to get the vaccine?
A. Vaccines are provided free of charge.
Q. Do I need to worry about the side effects of getting vaccinated?
A. The most common is arm pain, and some people have headaches and upset stomach the next day. Some people feel tired, but they disappear after 24 hours.
Q. Should I not be vaccinated?
A. If you have had a severe allergic reaction to the vaccine in the past, you should not be vaccinated. If you have had antibody therapy when you are COVID positive, you should wait 90 days after treatment before vaccination.
Q. I was vaccinated against influenza. Can I get the COVID-19 vaccine?
A. You have to wait 14 days before getting another vaccine. Therefore, if you have been vaccinated against influenza or tetanus, you will need to wait 14 days before vaccination with another vaccine.
Q. Do I need to be vaccinated if I am currently infected with COVID-19 or if I am quarantined because of a close relationship?
A. … If you are currently COVID positive or quarantined, you will not be vaccinated. Once you have recovered from your COVID and are no longer symptomatic, you can enter and be vaccinated.
(People under quarantine) You can do this when you leave the quarantine. We want them to stay home. Because that’s what they’re supposed to do. We don’t want them to come out and infect other people in the clinic.
Q. After vaccination, how can I know when to return to the second vaccination?
A. Prepare your reservation and put it back. It’s a little difficult to schedule right away because I don’t know when the vaccine will arrive, but I’d like you to get a little closer. Being vaccinated at the right time.
Q. If I complete the first shot at Marion Public Health, do I have to stay with the same provider for the second shot?
A. You can get it from another provider, but you need to use the same type of vaccine. Therefore, if you get Pfizer on the first dose, you should use Pfizer on the second dose. If you are using Moderna for the first dose, you should use Modelna for the second dose.
Q. How long does the vaccine take to immunize me?
A. Within about 10 days after the first dose. You need some immunity. It is about 60% and should be about 95% 10-12 days after the second dose.
Q. Do I still need to wear a mask at a social distance after being vaccinated?
A. Yes. If you are exposed to someone, you still need to quarantine.
Q. Does Marion Public Health handle vaccinations for school staff?
A. I don’t know exactly yet. It will take a little more time to get closer to that group. We are certainly ready to handle school vaccinations, so let’s take a look at what our assignment is.
More:Ohio Health launches community COVID-19 vaccine in Marion County
More:Marion community leader loses grandfather, COVID-19’s great aunt
