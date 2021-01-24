Expert: Diabetics who are susceptible to severe COVID-19

As a nurse, Julia Schulman is already at high risk of being infected with the coronavirus. As a diabetic nurse, she is more likely to get seriously ill or die of diabetes.

Schulman, who works with diabetics as a nurse manager at Northwell Physician Partners Endocrinology in Great Neck, said he was “always nervous” in the pandemic.

Diabetes is the second most common underlying illness for New Yorkers who die of COVID-19 and most common for people under the age of 40, according to New York State Department of Health data.

According to experts, diabetics are particularly vulnerable to severe COVID-19 because the coronavirus can cause dangerous inflammation of blood vessels. Most people with diabetes are already inflamed and can be a deadly combination.

Many diabetics are afraid of becoming more vulnerable to the virus, according to Schulman, so part of her job is to reassure them and help mitigate their risks.

Of the 33,907 New Yorkers who died of COVID-19 as of Friday, more than 91% had one or more underlying medical conditions, according to the Ministry of Health. Over 37% of people with underlying illness have diabetes and nearly 12% have kidney disease, which is often caused by diabetes. Some people had multiple underlying conditions.

The only underlying condition that is more common than diabetes is high blood pressure, or high blood pressure, which 58% of people who died of COVID-19 had. According to the American Diabetes Association, about two-thirds of diabetics also have high blood pressure or are taking medication to lower their blood pressure.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said on January 12 that immunocompromised people would be the next target for the vaccine, but did not say when it would be added.

The health department did not answer the schedule questions directly. Instead, he sent a statement from Cuomo’s senior adviser Rich Azzopardi, who accused the federal government of qualifying people with underlying illnesses for vaccination without adequate vaccines.

Mr Cuomo said the state is investigating which medical conditions are on the list.

Type 2 diabetes is included in the list of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for people with underlying medical conditions at high risk of severe COVID-19. Type 1 diabetes is listed in hypertension, asthma, and other conditions that “may increase” the risk of severe COVID-19. The CDC said there was insufficient reliable data.

As a healthcare professional, Schulman, who has type 1 diabetes, is eligible for the vaccine and she received the first of two injections almost three weeks ago.

“I think it certainly gives me some relief,” she said.

According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, 95% of adults with diabetes have type 2 diabetes, which means that the body does not produce or use insulin well. The body of people with type 1 diabetes does not produce insulin and needs insulin injections to survive.

The body needs insulin to break down certain foods into blood sugar levels and transfer the sugar to cells for energy. In people with diabetes, that sugar remains in the blood too much.

Dr. Joshua Miller, medical director of diabetes treatment at Stony Brook University and vice dean of the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University, said the frequent spikes and drops in blood sugar that many diabetics experience cause inflammation. I am.

“Their blood vessels and organs have been damaged over the years by the increased burden of inflammation,” said Miller, who suffers from type 1 diabetes. “So when you take a person with long-standing diabetes, uncontrolled diabetes, very high blood sugar levels … and you put a deadly virus on that person that itself causes significant inflammation. When it’s a disaster recipe. “”

According to Miller, people who have long-term diabetes or who have poor control of diabetes may be at higher risk of severe COVID-19 than young people who manage diabetes.

COVID-19 not only endangers the lives of diabetics, but also appears to cause diabetes. Miller said he saw people with no history of diabetes and people with pre-diabetes enter the hospital. “Because of COVID, blood sugar levels pass through the roof. There is something in the virus that makes it impossible to make enough insulin.”

He then said they would be discharged with a diagnosis of diabetes they didn’t have on arrival.

Dr. Susana Hong, a nephrologist at the North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, says that some diabetics typically require 3-4 hours of dialysis three times a week.

She said the dialysis center has taken precautionary measures such as compulsory masking, banning meals with masks on, and pre-visit health and temperature checks.

Schulman said he emphasized to patients the crucial importance of general COVID-19 prophylaxis and measures to control diabetes.

“During this period, tighter control of blood sugar is more important than ever. If your blood sugar rises, follow your regimen and stay in touch. Then you can do something. “She said.