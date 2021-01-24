Tears and horror as India’s giant coronavirus vaccine declines-the world

The promotion of large-scale coronavirus vaccination in India is behind schedule, with one-third of recipients booking due to safety concerns, technical glitches, and the belief that the pandemic is ending. I haven’t come to

A week later, India vaccinated 1.4 million people, or 200,000 people per day. Initially, he wanted to increase rollouts and process 300,000 per day before inoculating 300 million by July.

At Shada Hospital in Greater Noida, near New Delhi, a 17-year-old pharmaceutical student hugged a friend and cried while waiting for her to be shot.

“I’m very afraid. I hate needles and I’m worried about side effects,” she told AFP.

“My dad is also very worried. He has called me many times to see if I’m okay.”

“I have about 80 students in my batch, but only two chose the shot,” said Sakshi Sharma, 21, a nursing student at Greater Noida.

“My friend says there will be side effects that you can even be paralyzed.”

India is using two shots for that drive.

The first is Covishield, a locally produced version of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. It has been approved after completing Phase 3 human trials and is safely used in many other countries.

Another Covaxin, developed locally by Bharat Biotech, has not yet completed Phase 3 trials, but the government claims it is “110% safe.”

Side effects are a common horror, with serious reactions and even some cases of death being widely reported in the media and rampant on Facebook and WhatsApp.

In the eastern part of West Bengal, health director Ajoy Chakraborty said turnout was just under 70% and “not encouraging.”

“If some people hadn’t withdrawn after watching television coverage of the negative effects of vaccination, they would have been able to reach their goals,” Chakraborti said.

However, Greater Noida nursing student Alisha Khan, 20, said people were hesitant because of Kovacin’s “hurry” approval.

“Why are they trying to experiment with us? First, they should have completed the test in the right way,” Khan told AFP. “I’m already trembling from fear.”

In the end, Dhingra did not fire after noticing that the staff was under the age of 18. However, she received a text to get vaccinated from an IT system that manages a huge process.

The government says this and other glitches have been resolved.

One was that if one did not show up for vaccination, someone else could simply not take their place.

This resulted in the disposal of unfinished vaccine vials (which contain a specific dose and should be used that day).

Also undermining this effort is the satisfaction of the sharp decline in the number of coronavirus infections and deaths in India in recent months.

“At the beginning of the blockade, (the villagers) were very afraid of the coronavirus,” said 30-year-old Asya Chauhan, who is part of the rural vaccination campaign.

“The number of incidents has decreased, and now that fear is gone. They feel that Corona has now left our country,” she said. “They are afraid they will die if they get the vaccine.”

Many of the 30 million people scheduled for jabs in the first phase are healthcare professionals who have seen a close-up of a deadly pandemic, but many of them are hesitant.

Experts say that this needs to be addressed before the vaccine can be deployed to the wider population of India, where skepticism about the vaccine is already widespread.

“They have to launch awareness campaigns in every corner of the country,” midwife and midwife Anita Yadaf, 25, told AFP.

The government even sought to encourage participation by adapting classic Bollywood songs with lyrics that tell people not to believe the rumors.

A hospital in Delhi has set up a “selfie zone” for happy recipients to take pictures. The vaccination center then began playing light and soothing music in the waiting room.

Kaji Haroon, a vaccination doctor in Kashmir, said, “All the top clinicians and doctors are pushing videos to take jabs and take shots for circulation, which helps to overcome any hesitation. I have. “

“Currently (vaccination) is recovering steadily … Yesterday (Friday), we achieved our goal of 80-90% across vaccination stations.”

Virologist and scholar Shahid Jameel said countries like India must have tooth-growth problems.

“Giving jabs to frontline workers slowly builds confidence,” Jameel told AFP.