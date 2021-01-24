Rhesus monkeys infected with SARS-CoV-2 developed a protective immune response







As a promising result of the successful vaccine against COVID-19, rhesus monkeys infected with the human coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 expressed a protective immune response that could be reproduced by the vaccine. This work was carried out at the University of California, Davis, California National Center for Primate Studies and was published in the journal on January 22nd. Nature Communications.. "These results suggest that a vaccine that induces lasting protective immunity against SARS-CoV-2 does so by stimulating a strong germinal center response. It uses a red-throated monkey model. This is a question that can be answered effectively, "said Smita Iyer, an assistant professor of pathology, microbiology, and immunology. At the UC Davis College of Veterinary Medicine and the Center for Immunology and Infectious Diseases. The immune response to the coronavirus plays a protective role in recovery from the disease, and most patients recover completely, Iyer said. However, uncontrolled immune responses or "cytokine storms" are also associated with causing serious complications in some people. Animal testing is important for definitively identifying markers of vaccine-mediated defense by telling us which immune cells caused by the vaccine are defensive. Understanding the immune determinants of protection against infections and diseases is important for increasing the effectiveness of vaccines, Iyer said. Signs of an effective immune response Iyer et al. Infected eight rhesus monkeys with CNPRC with the SARS-CoV-2 virus isolated from the first human patient treated at the University of California, Davis. At that time (early March), the incident was the first known example of a "community infection" in the United States that could not be traced to someone arriving from another country. The researchers followed the animal's immune response for about two weeks. The animals showed a short, transient immune response without a rapidly resolved mild disease or symptom, Iyer said. Animals showed all the signs of producing an effective immune response against viral infections. They created a type of helper cells called Th1 cells in the blood, lungs, and lymph nodes, and produced both IgM-type antibodies and high-affinity IgG antibodies associated with long-term immunoprotection. Importantly, a structure called the germinal center has developed in the lymph nodes near the lungs. These contained cells called T follicular helpers or Tfh cells. Germinal centers and Tfh cells are involved in the production of plasma cells that remain in the body for years to produce antibodies to previously seen pathogens by the immune system. These plasma cells allow the immune system to "remember" and respond to infections that occurred years or decades ago. "These results suggest that vaccines that induce Th1-Tfh responses support immunity," Iyer said.

