Teacher vaccinations in Arizona provide hope for a return to the classroom

Andi Fourlis, the superintendent of Mesa Public School, said Dr. Cara Christ was about to cry for joy after calling her and giving the news. 4,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been directed to the state’s largest Fourlis district.

“I told her that this was better than winning the lottery,” she said.

This week, Mesa launched a vaccination event with the support of the Mesa Fire and Medical Department. The district will vaccinate 500 people at each event in the district’s high school gymnasium.

School employees in Maricopa County are eligible to be vaccinated for two weeks. The teacher posted a selfie from his car at State Farm Stadium after receiving the first dose. School districts, including the Mesa and Phoenix Union High School Districts, have set up school district-specific locations to help teachers make the process faster.

Vaccination is focusing on the path to open all classrooms in the state to face-to-face schools.

However, the COVID-19 infection rate remains high, and educators and others have stated that work must be done to fully protect the classroom. The time it takes for the state to vaccinate educators, local prevalence, and community support all help determine if schools will resume directly for the rest of the year.

“Schools are as safe as their communities,” said Joe Thomas, chairman of the Arizona Education Association, the state’s largest teachers’ association. “When popularized at the levels found in some Arizona zip codes, we don’t really provide students with safe classrooms, safe bus routes and safe corridors.”

How school staff vaccination works

Representatives from the Arizona Department of Health and Maricopa County said they did not know how many teachers had been vaccinated so far. However, Fields Moseley of Maricopa County wrote in an email that the county believes it can measure whether the vaccine has reached sufficient school staff as more school-specific events take place.

“Beginning of the end”: Vaccinated Hayden Winkelman educators are beginning to see the end of the pandemic

Either a teacher or a school employee You can sign up for vaccination through the state distribution siteFind out if, including the location of State Farm Stadium, or if their school district is coordinating with the state for vaccines like Mesa.

School-specific events make it easier for educators to get vaccines, deliver vaccines to their neighborhoods, and schedule lessons. Phoenix Union has opened four special locations in high school for educators in the area as well as in the district.

Fourlis said he first started talking to the county about getting shots of district-specific events, and then to Christ, the director of the Arizona Department of Health. She told Christ that the school district’s goal was to reopen a face-to-face school for all students.

Many of Mesa’s elementary schools are face-to-face five days a week, but almost all high schools are hybrid models and students are on campus two days a week.

“There was a struggle between the family’s desire for children to learn directly and the safety of teachers learning directly,” says Fourlis.

What happens next when you return to school

Vaccinated educators and staff must receive a second vaccination for the vaccine to be fully effective.

Mesa has 9,000 employees. Fourlis said the district conducted a survey with staff to see who had already registered through the state and who was waiting for the district’s events. About 4,000 people said they were waiting for the district and helped inform the state of the pitch.

Fourlis said that about 24% of survey teachers and school staff were not interested in vaccines.She has that number About trends in national data..

“We take great care not to require vaccines. We make them incredibly available,” she said. “My goal was to remove all barriers to people in need of the vaccine.”

Health authorities Estimated to be between 50% and 80% of the population You need to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity. Schools need to follow mitigation procedures, such as wearing masks and increasing social distance, in order for the state to deal with the virus, Foris said.

Thomas said Vaccine deployment in some areas, such as Pima County, was difficultHowever, the vaccine is instilling more confidence among Arizona teachers.

He said his organization was still advocating a state-wide plan to control the spread of COVID-19 in the community and criticizing the state’s choice to make school reopening indicators optional. The indicators released in the summer measure the level of the virus that spreads to different communities.

Initially, many districts promised to follow these indicators, but then, in the face of reopening pressure from the community, most districts ignored the numbers.

“A great many politicians, including the governor, say,’I believe in what the CDC believes, and I believe in Dr. Forch’s belief that the safest place for students is school.'” It’s very frustrating to hear, “he said. “They always omit the second part of that statement, which means that you still have to pay attention to the expansion of the community.”

Research on whether school settings spread COVID-19 is still sparse, But new data is emerging..Washington and Michigan researchers discovered In a study published in December Face-to-face schools in these states did not contribute to the increase in COVID-19 infection rates with minimal community spread, but did with large spread.

Governor Doug Ducey has fixed his hope of resuming school with the vaccine.he Said in his state speech on January 11th It means “it’s time to put the students back in place” and the summer school wants money to catch up and include them in the state budget. The school needs a teacher to hold a summer session.

Thomas said distance learning is not only difficult for students. It was hard for the teacher. He said it would probably take more than a year for everyone to get involved.

“It makes sense to consider summer schools as a possibility in a particular community,” said Thomas. “But we also need to take care of our teachers, some are ready and some need a break.”

