Promote new legislation to address false information on COVID-19 prior to vaccine deployment





The letter is also sent to all federal politicians. The campaign is led by the responsible technology advocacy body, Reset Australia, and is also backed by the Immunization Coalition and the Immunization Foundation of Australia. Vaccine hesitation is "a real threat to Australia and the ability of the world to return to normal," said Kim Sampson, chief executive officer of the Immunization Coalition, which works with the state and territory health departments. Said that. "Understanding who is targeted and what lies are being given helps us alleviate the concerns and fears of our communities," Sampson said. Chris Cooper, executive director of Reset Australia, said new legislation was needed because the public wasn't watching how the algorithms of tech companies worked. "We know that COVID false alarms are widespread on these platforms, but no one knows the magnitude of the false alarms. Only the platforms have a bird's eve view of what their algorithms are amplifying. I have surveillance, "Cooper said. Loading The campaign is "on track" by Treasury Secretary Josh Frydenberg on Sunday, with the deployment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Australia starting in mid-to-late February despite continued shortages abroad. It is done when you confirm that you are. Both Facebook, which owns Instagram, and Google, which owns YouTube, have defended the current process of addressing false information. "This work involves providing a free, publicly available CrowdTangleLive dashboard of trending COVID-19 content across the app, including Australia," said a Facebook spokeswoman. Facebook and Facebook between March and October 2020 contain false information that could lead to imminent physical harm, such as content related to fake precautions and exaggerated treatments. He said he had deleted 12 million Instagram content. "We have worked closely with public health officials and epidemiologists during the pandemic, and we will continue to do so," said a Google spokesman. "Regarding COVID-19-related false alarms on YouTube, we regularly update our policies to ban various false alarm claims related to vaccines (for example, vaccines cause death or infertility, vaccines. Includes a tracking device) "said a spokesman. Lisa Visentin is a federal political reporter at The Sydney Morning Herald and the Age, dealing with education and communication.

