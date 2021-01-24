Health
How much virus does the water contain?Narragansett Bay Committee Participates in National COVID-19 Study
Sunday, January 24, 2021
The Narragansett Bay Commission has been approved for participation in the COVID-19 study conducted by the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The study quickly monitors 100 million people across the United States through wastewater monitoring to monitor COVID-19 epidemics and identifies best practices for national wastewater SARS-CoV-2 assessments and subsequent data analysis. The purpose is that.
Questions about coronavirus transmission through wastewater began in May 2020, when the World Health Organization began to raise questions.
In October, MIT reported that the university began piloting a wastewater test program this semester as a new tool to keep the campus community safe.
“In the fall semester project, wastewater from seven buildings on campus will be tested daily for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. This project is capable of wastewater testing. Designed to determine if it is an effective early warning system for the outbreak of COVID-19 on campus, in clinical trials, contact tracking, and other means, as well as in the laboratory’s response to pandemics. It is valued as a complementary tool, “MIT reported.
Amount of virus in water
NBC’s Bucklin Point wastewater treatment facility in East Providence is participating in Phase I of the study. In this phase, raw wastewater inflows are tested twice a week for 6 weeks. Phase I assesses 10% of the US population through wastewater monitoring. Monitoring began on December 27, 2020.
In the second phase, we will register additional processing plants to achieve our goal of monitoring 30% of the US population. All data is edited by HHS and relayed to the community. It aims to return data as soon as possible so that the local health department can make quick and practical decisions.
“Wastewater treatment has always been an integral part of public health, protecting citizens from diseases and epidemics such as dysentery and cholera,” said NBC Chairman Vincent Mesorella. “Re-contribution to the COVID battle is a natural advancement of our public health mission. We are very proud to be able to participate in this study, which will provide valuable data to our leaders during this difficult time. think.”
Papers published in Nature “The health risks of COVID-19 due to water-borne infections may be greater than initially expected, and wastewater needs to be further studied as a potential route for COVID-19 infection. SARS-CoV-2 RNA is in the wastewater system. Evidence Existence In current pandemics, along with the high infectivity of SARS-CoV-2, a large number of infected individuals may present new challenges in wastewater treatment, requiring a future assessment of the risk of infection from wastewater reuse. The risk may be expected to be highest in densely populated areas that are directly exposed to aerosolated wastewater and in areas that lack proper wastewater collection, treatment and disinfection. There is. “
“Extensive research on the frequency of detecting infectious SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater is urgently needed to obtain:
(1) Important information about raw wastewater, treated wastewater, and the abundance of viruses in the receiving environment. You can use it to generate a quantitative risk assessment.
(2) Information on removal efficiency by wastewater treatment trains.
(3) Disinfection requirements according to virus load and infection via WWTP to completely remove SARS-CoV-2 for wastewater reuse. (4) Epidemic Surveillance of Policymakers on the Outbreak, Scope, and Epidemic of the COVID-19 Pandemic Within the Community ”, a report released in August wrote.
Related article
- RI reports 38 deaths and over 3,500 new coronavirus cases in the last 5 days
- Another Victim Announced on Christmas Day, Increased Coronavirus Deaths in RI Prison
- Rhode Island currently has the fourth highest number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 in the United States
- RI coronavirus infection rate is almost 10%-18 deaths
- 2,347 new coronavirus cases report RIDOH, killing more than 400 people in the past month
- Trump’s Order UK travelers must test for coronavirus negatives before entering the United States
- Coronavirus Quarantine in Italy — “It’s a crime for us to leave home”
- UK cancels Christmas due to new “very contagious” strain of coronavirus
- Agreed on Coronavirus Stimulation Package-Rhode Island Native Had Postponed Trading
- As Rhode Island’s restrictions are relaxed, the state faces among the highest coronavirus numbers in the United States
- RI reports 956 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths — see Rimon Drive at 1:00 pm
- UK approves use of AstraZeneca vaccine for coronavirus
- US House of Representatives-elected Coronavirus Retro Death at 41
- RI’s projected $ 500 million budget deficit, coronavirus response, and McKee on marijuana
- Watch Live: McKee and Lymond Hold Joint Coronavirus Press Conference at 1pm
- More than 2,000 Rhode Islanders died of coronavirus
- RI doctor recklessly exposes patient and finds coronavirus staff-license suspended
- Massachusetts Public Health Service Announces First Case of More Infectious British Coronavirus Strain
- Editorial: Time to press the reset button on RI’s coronavirus response with the departure of Lymond
- The NY Times is ranked RI # 1 for new coronavirus cases, further confusion with vaccination programs
- Gilligan Kimishima star Dawn Wells, who played Mary Ann, dies of coronavirus at the age of 82
- Even if you double your current pace, it will take nearly two years to vaccinate against RI for coronavirus.
- Fung test positive for coronavirus, Lymond in quarantine after next exposure
- Rhode Island jumps to the fourth highest per capita coronavirus deaths in the United States
- New asymptomatic coronavirus testing site in Warwick
Enjoy this post? Share it with others.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]