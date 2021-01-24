Canadian dentists want to clarify vaccine priorities: “We are also doctors”

Dr. Natalie Archer knows to vaccinate herself and her employees COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears It doesn’t solve everything.

But as a dentist servicing more than 7,000 clients in three Toronto clinics, Archer knows how important it is.

“Medical appointments are considered essential. For me, it emphasizes how important it is to prioritize people in the medical setting for vaccination … because they are our most. It’s a place that needs to be kept safe, “she said.

“It includes dentistry.”

Canada is in the first stages of the largest vaccination campaign ever. The focus so far has been on long-term care facilities and front-line healthcare professionals.

People who work in COVID-19 wards, intensive care units, emergency rooms, and other hospital settings need to fire as soon as possible, but it's important that dental professionals are also a priority in the medical field, according to Archer.

This includes the entire dental team, from hygienists to assistants, technicians and receptionists.

“The virus is carried in the mouth. It is carried by the nose. Is there anyone other than an oral care specialist who works closely with the patient on a daily basis?” She said.

“Everyone else’s patient is wearing a mask. Ours is not.”

Dr. Natalie Archer and her colleagues will take care of the patient in Toronto on January 21, 2021.



Earlier this month, the Ontario Dental Association urged the state government to provide dental professionals with "early access" to the COVID-19 vaccine, and the pure nature of the work contracted dentists and hygienists directly. Emphasized how to risk. Coronavirus.

According to Archer, the request was not a proposal to remove someone else from the line. Simply put, it’s about ensuring timely and relevant access to the healthcare industry, where you can’t keep a distance.

“We can’t explain the stress and due diligence we work on every day,” she said. “We are frontline workers. We are the ones who donated PPE (Personal Protective Equipment). Okay.”

It is up to each state to prioritize the vaccine population. A federal recommendation made by the National Advisory Board on Immunization (NACI) to support state leadership identifies, but does not rank, the “major population.”

Ontario recently identified a dentist as part of its first phase of deployment, emailing Global News that “everyone working in a healthcare facility,” including the dental office, is “part of the priority of healthcare professionals.” Was considered to be.

“But we’re not there yet,” said Dr. Caroline Flop, a dentist working at Ottawa Hospital.

Currently, it is possible to call dentists who work within the framework of vaccine distribution to hospitals, but community-based dentists and their staff are still pending.

“The question we all have now is when will dentists actually get vaccinated. When do you hear it? How do you hear it? What happens? Our organization I think everyone, including, is waiting for that clarification. That’s where the anxiety arises at this point. “

Vaccination plans in other states are also unclear.











6:04 How COVID-19 is changing the face of British Columbia dentistry





How does COVID-19 change the dentistry aspect of British Columbia – May 21, 2020



In Alberta There is no clear mention of dentistryLeave some calls on Twitter for public health to consider dentists in the second phase of the rollout.

Dentistry is a profession at high risk of Covid exposure. Where are the dentists, hygienists and assistants on the priority vaccine line? @DentalHealthAB @shandro @RicMcIver @CMOH_Alberta #ableg — Nancy McDonald (@ Ndle3) January 12, 2021

Quebec and Manitoba recently used dentists to assist in the administration of vaccines. Manitoba dentists who work as vaccinated receive the vaccine as part of their job.

As Fulop explained, some of the concerns from dental professionals are about the inclusion of “direct care teams”. This means people who work in the dental space but are not dentists. Ontario has made it clear to include everyone in the “dentist’s office,” but other states are less clear.

“The entire dental team must be protected to keep themselves and the patients in direct contact with them safe,” said Aaron Burry, Deputy CEO of the Canadian Dental Association (CDA). I am.

“The dentist-led team includes dental hygienists, dental assistants, dental therapists, and all other dental clerks such as office managers and reception staff, as well as people working in acute and long-term care environments. . “

read more: Do teachers need to prioritize coronavirus vaccines?Experts say so, but others should

In the UK, all dentists and direct care teams fall into the second priority risk group during the first phase of vaccine introduction.America Recommended Dentists, dental teams, and dental students are one of the first healthcare professionals to take.

CDA Called federal clarification in December, As identified by NACI, requires “make sure that dental professionals are included in the group of healthcare professionals.” Barry said the Federal Reserve Board showed that dentists were considered essential workers, but “did not clarify the categories of priority vaccine access.”

According to experts, designating a priority population for vaccination is not an easy task.

Isaac Bogocchi, an infectious disease expert based in Toronto General Hospital, said that careful analysis is needed to determine what health care workers will come next once Canada has cleared its top priorities. The doctor said. As a member of the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force in Ontario, that’s what Bogok is familiar with.

“It comes down to three factors,” he said in a previous interview. “People at high risk of getting this infection. Two people at high risk of having serious consequences from this infection. And the third is people in an environment where the infection can be significantly amplified. “

He argued that it should not necessarily be an industry-based decision like dentists and teachers.

“It’s an essential worker, it should be extended over time,” he said.

Fulop added that the dentist’s unique position in the pandemic needs to emphasize the need for proper vaccine priorities.

“There is nothing particularly early on in prioritizing high-risk occupations,” she said.

“It’s important to think about the broader scope of what we do as professionals. It’s not just a test, it’s often a very serious emergency. We’re facing the burden of next to the healthcare system. I’m trying to keep people away from the stage. “

Archer responded, “For good and legitimate reasons, they are scared,” saying that patients would come to make an appointment during the blockade.

Archer admits she’s a little scared too.

“I live with my family. I put them at risk of going home every day,” she said.

“Vaccines are just an additional level of protection.”

— Use files from Reuters

