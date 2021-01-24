A UK vaccine adviser says delaying a second dose of Covid will save lives

A representative of the UK Vaccine Advisory Board postponed the second dose, saying it would “save a lot of lives” because Health Minister Matt Hancock warned that the restriction was “a long, long way”. Defended the decision to do.









Professor Anthony Harnden of the Institute for Genomic Research and Immunization (JCVI) suggested that a small Israeli study over the age of 60 provided only 33% protection from coronavirus on the first dose. , Evidence said it was still in favor of delaying administration.

JCVI suggested that doses should be given at 12-week intervals to provide some protection to the maximum number of people while supply is limited. Pfizer, which manufactures one of the vaccines currently administered in the UK and also provides the vaccine in Israel, tests the full efficacy of the vaccine only if two doses are given at intervals of up to 21 days. It states that it did.









Hahnden said the JCVI concluded that there was no real evidence that the second dose of Pfizer vaccine “provided substantially longer and better protection.”





Meanwhile, ministers are preparing to announce strict new border measures to stop new variants of the coronavirus from abroad that prey on advances in the UK vaccination program. Reportedly, not all travelers can be required to quarantine at government facilities.

Israeli health minister Yuli Edelstein talked about BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show and said there was debate within his ministry about delaying the second dose. “To be honest, there was a debate in the ministries, and I decided to follow Pfizer’s instructions. Israel had different opinions about it.

“But at that stage there is little information, so … I decided to follow Pfizer’s instructions.

“We are just getting started [vaccination] motion. Some people are still infected with the coronavirus after the first dose. At the same time, it is very difficult to say at this stage because of the low severity and some promising signs that few people will be hospitalized after the first dose. “

He continued: “We really want us to have better information in the near future.”

Adelstein said his country would consider “very high numbers, perhaps up to 80%” of vaccinations before the country thinks that herd immunity and restrictions could be lifted.

JCVI Vice-Chairman Hahnden said the commission is scrutinizing Israeli data, but the situation is not definitive.

Hahnden told Sky News Sophy Ridge on Sunday that in the case of the Pfizer vaccine, “there was no real evidence that the second dose provided substantially longer and better protection … a second dose is needed. We believe that it can be delayed. “

“The longer the second dose, the better the preventive effect,” he said of the Oxford vaccine.

He added: “Israel data is preliminary data, which of course includes PCR tests for asymptomatic and symptomatic cases. They have not been followed up for more than 3 weeks and the statistical method they used. Is not clear. “

Hahnden said the commission would see a reduction in hospitalizations and mortality in the UK weeks after the first four priority groups were given the first dose of the vaccine, delaying the second dose. Said he still believed that he would “save many lives nationwide.”

Hancock reiterated that he had “high confidence” that delaying the second dose could save more lives, “in situations of limited supply … as many people as possible. We want to give you a lot of protection. As soon as possible. “

Three-quarters of people over the age of 80 in the UK were vaccinated, the Minister of Health announced.

He told Ridge that the government could lift the coronavirus blockade in Britain and refused to promise school children to return to class by Easter, “a long, long, long way.” Said that.

“We have to look at the data, we have to look at the impact of the vaccination program,” he said.

The government expects to meet on Monday to discuss new border measures. There is growing concern about the spread of new varieties. According to Hancock, there are 77 known cases of South African variants in the United Kingdom, all related to travel, and nine are associated with one of the Brazilian variants.

“The new variant I’m really worried about is the one that hasn’t been discovered,” he told Sky News. “Probably there are other things that are simply not covered because the country does not have that genome sequencing service.”

Lisa Nandy of the Labor Party, a shadow foreign secretary, said her party “has been urging the government to take stricter measures at the border since last spring.”

“Scientists say that many of the countries where these strains are emerging simply do not have the ability to map what is happening. Therefore, it is important to be careful in identifying the strain of the virus. It’s not just the countries that have made it. In fact, it’s likely that you’ll see strains that are emerging around the world, even if you haven’t identified them.

“On Monday, this delayed announcement was further delayed. Checking those who are quarantining, hoping that the government will implement stricter quarantine measures and develop appropriate testing strategies. I also expect to start. “