Delaying the second Covid vaccine “saves thousands of lives,” says top healthcare professionals

A government adviser said delaying the second dose of the Covid vaccine would save thousands of lives as the gap between jabs was called for.
Professor Anthony Hahnden, vice chairman of the Institute for Genomic Research and Immunization (JCVI), also said that increasing the interval between injections could better protect people in the long run.
That’s because doctors criticized the delay, urged him to halve the gap, and one GP described it as an “unregulated, unlicensed exam.”
In the controversial vaccine deployment in the UK, patients wait up to 12 weeks for a second jab.
“I believe I need a second dose, but I believe it can be delayed,” Hahnden told Sky News on Sunday.
Citing data from a study of a modela vaccine that uses a technique similar to Pfizer, Professor Harden showed that 1,000 people had 90% immunity two months after receiving a single dose. It was.
“Looking at AstraZeneca’s data (I accept another technique), the longer the second dose, the stronger the protection may be,” he said.
“This strategy could not only immunize more people, protect vulnerable older people and save thousands of lives, but ultimately protect the entire population.”
According to Israeli data, immunity after the first dose of Pfizer vaccine can be reduced to 33%, but these results need further investigation, he added.
Meanwhile, Israeli health minister Yuli Edelstein said the country was “immediately after the start of the (vaccination) campaign” and wanted better information “in the near future.”
“We see cases of people who are still ill after the first dose. Coronavirus“Adelstein told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.
“At the same time, it is very difficult to say at this stage, as there are some promising signs that the severity is low and few people are hospitalized after the first dose.
“I sincerely hope that we will have better information in the near future. We are collecting all the information and hope that we can immediately say that the number of inpatients has decreased.”
Adelstein said Israel had decided to stick to Pfizer’s instructions, but added that there was “disagreement” within the Ministry of Health on this issue.
This was after the British Medical Association (BMA) wrote a letter to the UK Chief Health Officer calling for a reconsideration of the deployment.
The BMA emphasized the World Health Organization’s advice that there is a gap of up to 6 weeks between Pfizer jabs.
Dr. Rosie Shire, a member of the British Medical Association, said he was concerned about the effects of delayed vaccination.
Dr. Shire told Sky News that a Pfizer vaccine study showed that two doses every three weeks provided 90% immunity.
“What we are really worried about is that we don’t know what would happen if we didn’t get the second vaccination after three weeks,” she said.
“In fact, people are currently vaccinated and are undergoing virtually unregulated, unlicensed trials, which gives them the understanding that they don’t know what’s going on. I have received it. “
