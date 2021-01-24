Santa Clara County Opens COVID-19 Vaccination Site in Mountain View Community Center | News

In the short term, the Mountain View Community Center has transformed from a recreational space to a mass vaccination hub with the goal of delivering the COVID-19 vaccine to 1,000 people daily.

The Vaccine Center at 201 S. Rengstorff Ave. is Santa Clara County’s latest effort to increase access to vaccines and is the first in North County. According to health officials, the site was open as of Friday and is the third community-based vaccination site the county has rushed to set up in recent weeks.

To date, the Santa Clara County healthcare system has administered nearly 60,000 COVID-19 vaccines to county residents, which has resulted in Largest provider Of regional vaccines. Following are 32,720 Stanford Healthcare and 17,648 Kaiser Permanente.

Vaccine distribution is predominantly in emergency hospitals and county-run clinics, and the city’s community center is an early outpost with convenient access outside the clinical setting. Mountain View Mayor Ellen Kamei said it took a lot of work in a short amount of time to reconfigure the space into a vaccination center, relying on a close partnership between Mountain View and the county.

“Through this collaboration, we will make it more convenient for Mountain View residents and others living and working near North County to be vaccinated against this highly contagious virus,” Kamei said at a press conference on Friday. I have. “

The center is subject to the county’s vaccine eligibility criteria, but not yet Pretty tough Excludes most people who have private insurance.The county authorities Said repeatedly People treated through Kaiser or Satter Health must request the vaccine through their health care provider and are likely to be rejected at county-operated vaccination sites. Patients at Stanford University, on the other hand, are encouraged to be vaccinated through their health care providers, but they never leave the county site, according to county supervisor Joe Simitian.

The county and most health insurance companies now provide vaccines to front-line healthcare professionals and all residents over the age of 75. For Stanford University patients, residents aged 65 and over are eligible.

Dr. Jenniferton, Associate Chief Medical Officer of the Santa Clara Valley, said future vaccine supplies are unpredictable and will be provided by the state on a weekly basis for pre-planning and surges in new vaccine demands. It is difficult to deal with. Medical center. She said the latest allocation to Santa Clara County was 20,000, far less than expected.

In addition, it is not possible for the county to provide private insurance to all patients, as private healthcare providers such as Kaiser and Sutter are individually assigned and service their patients.

So who can actually use Mountain View’s new vaccination site? According to Simitian, all uninsured, including about 300,000 patients in the county’s health system, as well as workers in the service sector who cannot get health insurance and workers who choose not to insure. Residents are eligible.

The county’s original COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan sent to the state last month did not explicitly request the North County site, but instead designated clinics operated by nine counties as “distribution points.” Simitian sharply criticized the wording and raised concerns that North County residents may not have a local place to receive the vaccine. None of the county clinics are in Kita-gun.

Simitian, who represents several cities in North County and West Valley, has 40,000 low-income earners in Medi-Cal in his district, occupying the largest share of the elderly in any district of the county. He emphasized the importance of a convenient location nearby. vaccine. He promoted Mountain View’s compassionate community and the “capable” spirit to meet its public health needs.

“We needed a place in North County to serve the people in our area,” said Simitian. “I’m very happy to know that we’re up and running. Soon, we’ll be vaccinated 1,000 times on this site alone.”

Anyone who wishes to book a COVID-19 vaccine will be asked to visit sccfreevax.org, A county-operated portal with links to several healthcare providers.