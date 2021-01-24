Health
Another 610 die from Covid as Britain approaches 100,000 deaths
In the UK, when the official death toll reached 100,000, another 610 died from the coronavirus.
An additional 30,004 cases have been identified in the last 24 hours, but weekend numbers tend to be lower due to late reporting.
This means that 3,647,463 infections have been recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic, killing approximately 97,939 people. However, Other counts have already seen national tolls exceed 100,000 And it’s only a matter of time before you reach the official milestone. Another figure released by the UK statistic agency suggests that there were 114,000 Covid-19-related deaths in the UK, along with additional data on recent deaths.
The Prime Minister suggested that the first recorded new variant in the UK could be more deadly and potentially more contagious. Authorities warn that daily deaths are likely to remain horribly high for some time.
There is also a new warning that blockade restrictions will continue for some time as Covid’s hospitalization is still ongoing and medical services are nearing their limits. Currently, more than 4,000 people are in ventilation beds only.
Earlier today, the NHS England said an additional 623 people who tested positive for Covid-19 died in national hospitals, bringing the total number of deaths confirmed in this setting to 66,437. ..
Patients ranged from 32 to 101 years. All patients aged 37 to 97, except 34, were aware of their underlying health status.
The death toll was from May 17th to January 23rd, with the majority after January 20th.
Twenty-eight other deaths were reported and the Covid-19 test was not positive.
A total of 1,195 new cases of coronavirus were identified on Sunday in Scotland.
Another death was also reported for those who tested positive, but the number is expected to be low due to the closure of the registry office on weekends.
The total number of deaths measured daily is 5,705, but the number of infectious diseases confirmed since the pandemic began is currently 172,201.
An additional 14 deaths have been confirmed in Northern Ireland.
The Ministry of Health also reported an additional 433 positive cases on Sunday.
The sums for each are 1,730 and 100,319.
Wales has not yet reported statistics for the last 24 hours today.
Regarding vaccinations, according to the latest government data, 6,353,321 people have been vaccinated for the first time and 469,660 have been vaccinated for the second time.
Meanwhile, Health Minister Matt Hancock said Britain is a “long, long, long way” to ease the blockade..
There is also a fear School may remain closed until May..
