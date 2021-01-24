CDC :: WRAL.com reviewing new data suggesting that coronavirus variants identified in the United Kingdom may be more deadly

— US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention scientists are discussing with UK health authorities to learn more about UK data suggesting that new coronavirus variants may be more deadly.

“The CDC is contacting UK authorities to review new mortality data related to variant B.1.1.7,” CDC authorities used the scientific name of the variant first discovered in the UK in November. I told CNN.

A UK report released Friday states that there is a “realistic possibility” that the new variant has a higher mortality rate than the other variants.

The data are not conclusive, but British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “There is some evidence that new variants … may be associated with higher mortality.” ..

The data are not conclusive, but Johnson said, “There is some evidence that new variants … may be associated with higher mortality.”

Variants found in 22 states in the United States

CDC modeling shows that this new variant, which has been shown to spread particularly rapidly, could become the predominant variant in the United States by March.

According to the CDC, only 195 cases of new variants have been found in the United States so far, but public health officials believe no more cases will be detected. Cases have been found in 22 states, with particularly high numbers in California and Florida, according to the CDC.

Previous studies have suggested that current vaccines protect against new variants, and that mask wear, social distance, and hand hygiene are key to controlling the spread of the virus.

Epidemiologist and President Joe Biden’s coronavirus migration team member Michael Osterholm said he had confirmed UK reports and other undisclosed data, saying the new variant was deadly. “Sure.

“Data continues to grow and some cannot be shared, which clearly confirms that B.1.1.7 is causing an increase in more serious illnesses and mortality,” said the Infectious Diseases Research Policy. Osterholm, director of the center, said. At the University of Minnesota. “This is worse news, as we already know that this variant has increased infection.”

A CDC adviser said it would be ideal if US doctors could see how patients in the new variant were paying the fare compared to patients infected with other variants.

However, Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said that this is because genome sequencing (laboratory work required to detect new strains) is not very robust in the United States. He said it could be difficult.

Schaffner, a member of the CDC’s advisory board, said, “The current ability to determine if a particular patient has this new strain is so limited that it is far more than we are in other countries. It really reinforces the idea of ​​having a lot of abilities. ” About implementation of vaccination.

The UK has one of the most powerful genome sequencing programs in the world. Their report details some studies comparing the severity of new variants with previous ones.

Patrick Vallance, UK’s chief scientific adviser, quoted mortality data, adding that the evidence was not yet strong and the data remained uncertain.

“… If you take a man in his 60s, the average risk is that for 1,000 infected people, unfortunately about 10 people are expected to die from the virus. In the new variant, 1,000 infected. In the case of humans, it is expected that about 13 or 14 people will die. “

“It’s a kind of change in that kind of age group, increasing from 10 to 13 or 14 out of 1,000, and there will be a relative increase in risk of the same kind in different age groups.” He added. ..

The analyzes cited in the UK report include analyzes performed by the London School of Economics and Tropical Medicine, Imperial College London, the University of Exeter, and the UK Public Health Services.