SD COVID has killed more than 1,700 people, but vaccination leads the country





Sioux Falls, South Dakota — The death toll from COVID-19 in South Dakota has exceeded 1,700, the State Department of Health reported on Sunday, January 24. This is a tough milestone, even though the state is the national leader in controlling the limited supply of viral vaccines.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 1,705 South Dakota people were killed by COVID-19, including nine new deaths reported on Saturday, killing one in a total of 519 people. Half of the state’s COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the last two months. This is the serious damage caused by the state’s fall / winter virus surge, which peaked in early to mid-November. According to the New York Times data tracker, the state is ranked 6th in the number of COVID-19 deaths per capita in the United States and 15th in the number of deaths per capita in the last 7 days. However, despite no promise of a surge in federal vaccination and other states suffering from logistical hurdles, the state remains a notable leader in vaccination efforts, COVID-19. We are delaying national vaccination efforts against. According to Bloomberg followers, South Dakota is the third largest state in the country after North Dakota and West Virginia, accounting for 72.4% of the dose of about 107,000.



The South Dakota medical system has given 58,538 people, about 6.6% of the state’s population, COVID-19 vaccinations, of which 17,145 have been vaccinated twice with Pfizer and Moderna. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the state continued to decline, dropping to 162, state health officials reported on Sunday. This is the lowest value seen since late September due to the deepening fall / winter surge in the state. Hospitalization peaked in South Dakota at 607 on November 10. According to the Ministry of Health, there are 185 newly confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 107,148 cases, an increase of 1 in 8 South Dakota tested positive for the virus. The number of active cases of the virus continues to decline. State health officials reported that 4,005 South Dakota were positive and believed to be able to infect the virus. This is a significant reduction from the approximately 5,000 activity cases just 14 days ago. As a public service, we have published this article to everyone, regardless of their subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, consider supporting local journalism by clicking the subscribe button in the upper right corner of the home page.

