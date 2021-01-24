Delayed vaccinations in poor countries threaten the prosperous world economy





Developed countries will hurt economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic unless they help developing countries speed up their vaccination programs, according to a report released by a global organization on Monday. Studies show that if vaccine deployments in developing countries continue on their current track, developed countries will experience up to $ 2.4 billion in global trade and supply chain disruptions (3.5 of pre-pandemic GDP annually). %) Face production loss. Told me “The longer we wait to provide vaccines, tests, and treatments to all countries, the faster the virus will enter, the more likely it is to be a mutant, and the more likely it is that today’s vaccines will be less effective. It will be difficult. All countries will recover, “said WHO Executive Director Tedros Adhanom Gebreyes. “No one is safe until everyone is safe.” The study shows the interrelated nature of the recovery of the world economy, a significant pandemic economic vulnerability despite the successful rapid immunization of vulnerable populations by major countries in the world. Means that you are facing. Sebnem Kalemli-Ozcan of the University of Maryland, the lead author of the report, said: “Emerging and developing countries are connected to developed countries not only through finished products, but also through imports and exports. “If these countries do not receive or delay vaccines, they will not recover, they will not be able to provide the intermediate goods they need, and the demand for exports from developed countries will not be at the same level. . “” Overall, a delay in the containment of pandemics in emerging economies will wipe out about $ 4.4 billion in global production this year, or about 5.7% of pre-pandemic annual global production, a study commissioned by the International Chamber of Commerce. According to the Financial Times. Surveys show that more than half of the impact goes to high-income countries. WHO warns of “catastrophic moral failure” worldwide as the poorest countries lag behind in access to vaccines. The Covax facility, established last year by WHO, Gavi, and the Infectious Disease Control Innovation Coalition to ensure fair distribution of vaccines, is struggling to mobilize support from wealthy countries, with $ 27 billion in funding. I am facing a shortage. The Norwegian and South African Finance Ministers called on the G20, OECD and other Ministers of Covax to meet on 29 January to discuss closing the funding gap. According to an ICC study, this will result in a return on investment of more than 166 times by avoiding expected production losses. advice The study explores trade links and supply chains in 65 countries and 35 industries, and trade and economic production in different vaccination scenarios, depending on whether workers in each sector work in close proximity to each other. Estimated the impact on. In the most extreme scenario, where rich countries will be vaccinated this year, but emerging and developing countries will not, the impact on global production will be $ 9.2 billion. The baseline scenario assumes that $ 4.4 billion in production will be lost, developed countries will vaccinate vulnerable populations by the end of April, and emerging and developing countries will reach the same point at the beginning of the year. next year. Kalemli-Ozcan warned that there are certain risks that this estimate cannot cover. For this … News Highlight Finance Delayed vaccinations in poor countries threaten affluent global economies, sources say

