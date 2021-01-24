Oregon reports three more COVID-19 deaths and 582 new cases. Vaccination Top 300K

Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-There were three new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, the state’s death toll increased to 1,880, and 582 new cases occurred, Oregon Health said on Sunday. reported.

OHA also reported 582 new confirmed estimates of COVID-19 as of 12:01 am on Sunday, bringing the state total to 138,168.

Vaccination in Oregon

On Sunday, OHA reported that a new dose of 14,755 COVID-19 vaccination was added to the state vaccination registry. Of this total, 11,243 doses were given on Saturday and 3,512 were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Saturday.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Vaccination Information System (IIS).

Oregon is currently receiving a cumulative total of 300,662 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. All vaccinations were carried out by Oregon hospitals, care facilities, emergency medical services (EMS) agencies, emergency medical facilities, and local public health authorities (LPHA).

To date, 492,450 doses of vaccine have been administered throughout Oregon.

These data are tentative and subject to change. OHA Dashboard The Oregon dashboard was updated on Sunday, providing vaccination data that is updated on a regular basis.

COVID-19 hospitalization

The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 310, the same as Saturday. There are 80 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, three less than Saturday.

The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

Learn more about hospital capacity.

Incident and death

The newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported today are Benton (3), Krakamas (49), Couse (26), Crook (9), Curry (1), Deshuts (31), Douglas (14). Located in the county of. ), Harney (1), Hood River (9), Jackson (47), Jefferson (4), Josephine (20), Klamath (26), Lake (5), Lane (49), Lincoln (6), Lynn ( 18), Malheur (3), Marion (72), Morrow (3), Multnomah (78), Polk (18), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (16), Union (5), Wasco (2), Washington ( 59) and Yamhill (7).

Details about the deaths reported on Sunday are as follows:

The 1,878th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 66-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on 21 January and died at home on 20 January. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 1,879th COVID-19 death in Oregon is a 90-year-old woman who died at home on January 22 after being tested positive in Jackson County on January 14. She had a fundamental condition.

The 1,880th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 58-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on December 26 and died at Salem Hospital on January 22. He had a fundamental condition.

county Case 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 582 Five Benton 1,820 14 Cracker mass 12,039 141 Kratosop 707 Five Columbia 1,076 18 Kudus 1,009 15 Crook 661 13 curry 325 Five Deshoots 5,194 40 Douglas 1,774 45 Gilliam 53 1 Grant 217 1 Harney 181 6 Hood river 985 twenty one Jackson 7,169 96 Jefferson 1,738 twenty five Josephine 1,845 36 Klamath 2,550 46 lake 253 Five Lane 8,767 113 Lincoln 1,033 17 Rin 3,212 49 Misfortune 3,201 55 Marion 16,740 248 tomorrow 966 Ten Multnomah 29,114 464 pork 2,581 40 Shaman 47 0 Tillamook 370 2 Umatira 6,992 73 Union 1,151 17 Wallowa 99 3 Wasco 1,119 twenty three Washington 19,279 179 Wheeler 20 1 Yang Hill 3,299 48 Grand total 138,168 1,880

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic tests and estimated cases. The presumed case is a case with COVID-19-like symptoms, in close contact with the confirmed case, and without a positive diagnostic test. The country of residence of the case may change as new information becomes available. If any changes occur, the count will be updated accordingly.

2 For more information on individuals who died in COVID-19, Oregon, See press release

1/23 Received Electronic Lab Results (ELR)

county Negative ELR Positive ELR ELR total Positive rate Baker 16 2 18 11.1% Benton 176 8 184 4.3% Cracker mass 985 67 1,052 6.4% Kratosop 147 14 161 8.7% Columbia 76 0 76 0.0% Kudus 324 29 353 8.2% Crook 58 14 72 19.4% curry twenty one 0 twenty one 0.0% Deshoots 561 twenty three 584 3.9% Douglas 155 11 166 6.6% Gilliam Four 0 Four 0.0% Grant 32 0 32 0.0% Harney Five 2 7 28.6% Hood river 166 8 174 4.6% Jackson 501 42 543 7.7% Jefferson 47 2 49 4.1% Josephine 77 13 90 14.4% Klamath 74 7 81 8.6% lake 150 Four 154 2.6% Lane 2,429 110 2,539 4.3% Lincoln 83 8 91 8.8% Rin 307 15 322 4.7% Misfortune 71 1 72 1.4% Marion 875 83 958 8.7% tomorrow 16 2 18 11.1% Multnomah 2,317 102 2,419 4.2% pork 164 15 179 8.4% Shaman Five 0 Five 0.0% Tillamook 36 Four 40 10.0% Umatira 207 twenty one 228 9.2% Union 9 2 11 18.2% Wallowa 6 0 6 0.0% Wasco 163 6 169 3.6% Washington 1,723 83 1,806 4.6% Wheeler 1 0 1 0.0% Yang Hill 377 12 389 3.1% State-wide 12,364 710 13,074 5.4%

Total of ELRS received

Received otalELR

county Negative ELR Positive ELR ELR total Positive rate Baker 6,655 1,574 8,229 19.1% Benton 86,557 2,746 89,303 3.1% Cracker mass 300,626 17,034 317,660 5.4% Kratosop 23,547 1,186 24,733 4.8% Columbia 28,247 1,377 29,624 4.6% Kudus 25,692 905 26,597 3.4% Crook 10,515 898 11,413 7.9% curry 6,842 251 7,093 3.5% Deshoots 112,852 6,965 119,817 5.8% Douglas 43,623 1,506 45,129 3.3% Gilliam 756 28 784 3.6% Grant 3,020 170 3,190 5.3% Harney 2,278 179 2,457 7.3% Hood river 22,088 1,241 23,329 5.3% Jackson 140,320 8,951 149,271 6.0% Jefferson 12,957 1,506 14,463 10.4% Josephine 36,936 1,767 38,703 4.6% Klamath 32,973 2,576 35,549 7.2% lake 2,016 278 2,294 12.1% Lane 281,295 9,145 290,440 3.1% Lincoln 31,029 2,017 33,046 6.1% Rin 88,849 5,915 94,764 6.2% Misfortune 15,759 4,503 20,262 22.2% Marion 227,471 23,607 251,078 9.4% tomorrow 4,853 1,109 5,962 18.6% Multnomah 687,460 40,793 728,253 5.6% pork 46,262 3,236 49,498 6.5% Shaman 986 43 1,029 4.2% Tillamook 9,851 333 10,184 3.3% Umatira 44,665 7,199 51,864 13.9% Union 8,727 902 9,629 9.4% Wallowa 1,759 59 1,818 3.2% Wasco 22,685 1,188 23,873 5.0% Washington 433,360 27,146 460,506 5.9% Wheeler 290 19 309 6.1% Yang Hill 86,838 4,541 91,379 5.0% State-wide 2,890,639 182,893 3,073,532 6.0%

COVID-19, learn more about vaccination

For more information on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, see OHA Web page, Distribution and other useful information breakdown.

The OHA COVID-19 dashboard is available here. https://public.tableau.com/profile/oregon.health.authority.covid.19#!/vizhome/OregonsCOVID-19DataDashboards-TableofContents/TableofContentsStatewide