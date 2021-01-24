Health
Oregon reports three more COVID-19 deaths and 582 new cases. Vaccination Top 300K
Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-There were three new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, the state’s death toll increased to 1,880, and 582 new cases occurred, Oregon Health said on Sunday. reported.
OHA also reported 582 new confirmed estimates of COVID-19 as of 12:01 am on Sunday, bringing the state total to 138,168.
Vaccination in Oregon
On Sunday, OHA reported that a new dose of 14,755 COVID-19 vaccination was added to the state vaccination registry. Of this total, 11,243 doses were given on Saturday and 3,512 were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Saturday.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Vaccination Information System (IIS).
Oregon is currently receiving a cumulative total of 300,662 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. All vaccinations were carried out by Oregon hospitals, care facilities, emergency medical services (EMS) agencies, emergency medical facilities, and local public health authorities (LPHA).
To date, 492,450 doses of vaccine have been administered throughout Oregon.
These data are tentative and subject to change. OHA Dashboard The Oregon dashboard was updated on Sunday, providing vaccination data that is updated on a regular basis.
COVID-19 hospitalization
The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 310, the same as Saturday. There are 80 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, three less than Saturday.
The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.
Learn more about hospital capacity.
Incident and death
The newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported today are Benton (3), Krakamas (49), Couse (26), Crook (9), Curry (1), Deshuts (31), Douglas (14). Located in the county of. ), Harney (1), Hood River (9), Jackson (47), Jefferson (4), Josephine (20), Klamath (26), Lake (5), Lane (49), Lincoln (6), Lynn ( 18), Malheur (3), Marion (72), Morrow (3), Multnomah (78), Polk (18), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (16), Union (5), Wasco (2), Washington ( 59) and Yamhill (7).
Details about the deaths reported on Sunday are as follows:
The 1,878th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 66-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on 21 January and died at home on 20 January. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.
The 1,879th COVID-19 death in Oregon is a 90-year-old woman who died at home on January 22 after being tested positive in Jackson County on January 14. She had a fundamental condition.
The 1,880th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 58-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on December 26 and died at Salem Hospital on January 22. He had a fundamental condition.
|county
|Case 1
|Total deaths 2
|Baker
|582
|Five
|Benton
|1,820
|14
|Cracker mass
|12,039
|141
|Kratosop
|707
|Five
|Columbia
|1,076
|18
|Kudus
|1,009
|15
|Crook
|661
|13
|curry
|325
|Five
|Deshoots
|5,194
|40
|Douglas
|1,774
|45
|Gilliam
|53
|1
|Grant
|217
|1
|Harney
|181
|6
|Hood river
|985
|twenty one
|Jackson
|7,169
|96
|Jefferson
|1,738
|twenty five
|Josephine
|1,845
|36
|Klamath
|2,550
|46
|lake
|253
|Five
|Lane
|8,767
|113
|Lincoln
|1,033
|17
|Rin
|3,212
|49
|Misfortune
|3,201
|55
|Marion
|16,740
|248
|tomorrow
|966
|Ten
|Multnomah
|29,114
|464
|pork
|2,581
|40
|Shaman
|47
|0
|Tillamook
|370
|2
|Umatira
|6,992
|73
|Union
|1,151
|17
|Wallowa
|99
|3
|Wasco
|1,119
|twenty three
|Washington
|19,279
|179
|Wheeler
|20
|1
|Yang Hill
|3,299
|48
|Grand total
|138,168
|1,880
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic tests and estimated cases. The presumed case is a case with COVID-19-like symptoms, in close contact with the confirmed case, and without a positive diagnostic test. The country of residence of the case may change as new information becomes available. If any changes occur, the count will be updated accordingly.
2 For more information on individuals who died in COVID-19, Oregon, See press release
1/23 Received Electronic Lab Results (ELR)
|county
|Negative ELR
|Positive ELR
|ELR total
|Positive rate
|Baker
|16
|2
|18
|11.1%
|Benton
|176
|8
|184
|4.3%
|Cracker mass
|985
|67
|1,052
|6.4%
|Kratosop
|147
|14
|161
|8.7%
|Columbia
|76
|0
|76
|0.0%
|Kudus
|324
|29
|353
|8.2%
|Crook
|58
|14
|72
|19.4%
|curry
|twenty one
|0
|twenty one
|0.0%
|Deshoots
|561
|twenty three
|584
|3.9%
|Douglas
|155
|11
|166
|6.6%
|Gilliam
|Four
|0
|Four
|0.0%
|Grant
|32
|0
|32
|0.0%
|Harney
|Five
|2
|7
|28.6%
|Hood river
|166
|8
|174
|4.6%
|Jackson
|501
|42
|543
|7.7%
|Jefferson
|47
|2
|49
|4.1%
|Josephine
|77
|13
|90
|14.4%
|Klamath
|74
|7
|81
|8.6%
|lake
|150
|Four
|154
|2.6%
|Lane
|2,429
|110
|2,539
|4.3%
|Lincoln
|83
|8
|91
|8.8%
|Rin
|307
|15
|322
|4.7%
|Misfortune
|71
|1
|72
|1.4%
|Marion
|875
|83
|958
|8.7%
|tomorrow
|16
|2
|18
|11.1%
|Multnomah
|2,317
|102
|2,419
|4.2%
|pork
|164
|15
|179
|8.4%
|Shaman
|Five
|0
|Five
|0.0%
|Tillamook
|36
|Four
|40
|10.0%
|Umatira
|207
|twenty one
|228
|9.2%
|Union
|9
|2
|11
|18.2%
|Wallowa
|6
|0
|6
|0.0%
|Wasco
|163
|6
|169
|3.6%
|Washington
|1,723
|83
|1,806
|4.6%
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Yang Hill
|377
|12
|389
|3.1%
|State-wide
|12,364
|710
|13,074
|5.4%
Total of ELRS received
Received otalELR
|county
|Negative ELR
|Positive ELR
|ELR total
|Positive rate
|Baker
|6,655
|1,574
|8,229
|19.1%
|Benton
|86,557
|2,746
|89,303
|3.1%
|Cracker mass
|300,626
|17,034
|317,660
|5.4%
|Kratosop
|23,547
|1,186
|24,733
|4.8%
|Columbia
|28,247
|1,377
|29,624
|4.6%
|Kudus
|25,692
|905
|26,597
|3.4%
|Crook
|10,515
|898
|11,413
|7.9%
|curry
|6,842
|251
|7,093
|3.5%
|Deshoots
|112,852
|6,965
|119,817
|5.8%
|Douglas
|43,623
|1,506
|45,129
|3.3%
|Gilliam
|756
|28
|784
|3.6%
|Grant
|3,020
|170
|3,190
|5.3%
|Harney
|2,278
|179
|2,457
|7.3%
|Hood river
|22,088
|1,241
|23,329
|5.3%
|Jackson
|140,320
|8,951
|149,271
|6.0%
|Jefferson
|12,957
|1,506
|14,463
|10.4%
|Josephine
|36,936
|1,767
|38,703
|4.6%
|Klamath
|32,973
|2,576
|35,549
|7.2%
|lake
|2,016
|278
|2,294
|12.1%
|Lane
|281,295
|9,145
|290,440
|3.1%
|Lincoln
|31,029
|2,017
|33,046
|6.1%
|Rin
|88,849
|5,915
|94,764
|6.2%
|Misfortune
|15,759
|4,503
|20,262
|22.2%
|Marion
|227,471
|23,607
|251,078
|9.4%
|tomorrow
|4,853
|1,109
|5,962
|18.6%
|Multnomah
|687,460
|40,793
|728,253
|5.6%
|pork
|46,262
|3,236
|49,498
|6.5%
|Shaman
|986
|43
|1,029
|4.2%
|Tillamook
|9,851
|333
|10,184
|3.3%
|Umatira
|44,665
|7,199
|51,864
|13.9%
|Union
|8,727
|902
|9,629
|9.4%
|Wallowa
|1,759
|59
|1,818
|3.2%
|Wasco
|22,685
|1,188
|23,873
|5.0%
|Washington
|433,360
|27,146
|460,506
|5.9%
|Wheeler
|290
|19
|309
|6.1%
|Yang Hill
|86,838
|4,541
|91,379
|5.0%
|State-wide
|2,890,639
|182,893
|3,073,532
|6.0%
COVID-19, learn more about vaccination
For more information on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, see OHA Web page, Distribution and other useful information breakdown.
The OHA COVID-19 dashboard is available here. https://public.tableau.com/profile/oregon.health.authority.covid.19#!/vizhome/OregonsCOVID-19DataDashboards-TableofContents/TableofContentsStatewide
