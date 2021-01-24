The immune system of recovered COVID-19 patients may evolve to fight coronavirus mutants: Study





New York, January 24: People recovering from COVID-19 are probably much longer, at least six months, according to a study that the immune system can evolve and even block variants after infection. While protected from the new coronavirus of viruses such as South African variants.

The study, published in Nature, pointed out that antibodies are produced by evolving immune cells due to continued exposure to viral debris, apparently hidden in intestinal tissue.

According to scientists, including scientists at Rockefeller University in the United States, the study is “the most powerful ever” that the immune system “remembers” the virus and continues to significantly improve antibody quality even after the infection has diminished. Providing “proof”.

They suspect that the next time the recovered patient encounters the virus, the response will be faster and more effective, preventing reinfection.

“This is really exciting news. The type of immune response seen here provides protection for quite some time by allowing the body to initiate a rapid and effective response to the virus upon re-exposure. It’s possible, “said Michel C. Nussenzweig, co-author of the study. From Rockefeller University.

Antibodies to coronavirus remain in plasma for weeks or months, but early studies have shown that their levels drop significantly over time.

However, researchers have shown that instead of the immune system constantly producing antibodies, it produces memory B cells that recognize the coronavirus and quickly releases new rounds of antibodies the second time it is encountered.

Because the novel coronavirus replicates in cells of the lungs, nasopharynx, and small intestine, they believe that residual viral particles hidden within these tissues may be driving the evolution of memory B cells.

In the current study, scientists studied the antibody response of 87 people at two time points, one month and six months after infection.

Antibodies were still detectable at 6 months, but their numbers were significantly reduced, and laboratory experiments reduced the ability of participants’ plasma samples to neutralize the virus by a factor of five. Became clear.

In contrast, researchers found that the number of memory B cells in patients, especially those that produce antibodies to the coronavirus, was not reduced.

The study also noted that these cells also increased slightly in some cases.

Scientists have also discovered that memory B cells have been mutated multiple times, even after the infection has resolved.

As a result, the antibodies they produced were much more effective than the original, the study said.

Researchers said these antibodies were able to anchor firmly to the virus and were recognizable even in mutated versions.

“The total number of memory B cells that produced antibodies that attack the viral Achilles tendon, known as the receptor-binding domain, remained the same,” said Christian Gabler, another co-author of the study.

“This is good news, because it’s what you need if you come across the virus again,” Gabler said. (PTI)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos