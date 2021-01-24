Orange County COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline – NBC Los Angeles

Orange County reported 1,795 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths on Sunday, bringing the county to a total of 223,288 and 2,638 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Sunday, 1,732 people were hospitalized throughout the county for the disease, of whom 467 were in the intensive care unit, according to the Orange County Healthcare Agency. Their numbers are down from 1,818 and 482 on Saturday.

Adjusted ICU bed availability in the county state remained zero, with unadjusted numbers reduced from 9.6% to 9.5%. The state has created a metric tailored to reflect the differences in beds available to COVID-19 and non-coronavirus patients. The county has 35% ventilators.

In the Southern California region, ICU availability remains zero.

The OC 7-day test positive rate was 16.7% on Sunday, up from 14.5% on Friday.

“This is a continuation of the trend we’ve seen,” said Frank Kim, CEO of Orange County, last week. “This shows that all indicators are consistent. Test rates are still high. These are not false numbers because they are high. Hospitalizations are declining, ICUs are on the decline, and the positive rate of cases is declining. “

But he added, “Looking at our numbers, it’s still very high compared to early November and before the holidays, so it’s not time to celebrate yet.”

The county’s health inequal quartile positive rate, which measures cases in poor areas due to the county’s influence, dropped from 24.2% last week to 21.2%.

Vaccinations continued at Disneyland’s first super POD site after a wind closure on Tuesday and Wednesday. So far, the county has vaccinated about 55,000 people, Kim said.

According to Kim, the county app and website, Otena, is working much better after some bugs have been resolved.

“Currently, with virtual queues, one of the problems we face is that we have 250,000 people in the queue and are dissatisfied with not being contacted by us,” Kim said. “But when 3,000 slots open, you no longer have to break the button and try to break in.”

According to Kim, the app has about 400,000 registrants.

There were some complaints from users on social media that they were denied bookings, but Kim said that about 20 people who weren’t qualified for the first tier of the vaccine state appeared on bookings requesting shots. Told. If they didn’t meet the first-stage criteria, they were rejected, Kim said.

The latest super POD site for vaccination opened at Soka University in Aliso Viejo on Saturday. According to Kim, there are about 2,500 to 3,000 plans to be registered in Soka so far.

The county hopes to eventually open up to five large-scale vaccination sites, but that probably won’t happen until the vaccine supply is guaranteed.

OCHCA reported 15,466 tests on Sunday, for a total of 2,560,248 tests. There were 153,862 documented collections.

According to Kim, due to the surge in post-holiday incidents and deaths, the Orange County Security Department’s coroner has provided trailers with a freezer to store an average of about 100 bodies until the funeral home catches up and takes them. I had to.

Supervisor Lisa Bartlett said the hospital was having trouble transporting the bodies to the coroner’s freezer, which has a capacity of 1,100, due to the difficulty of paperwork when doctors take care of patients. Stated.

Other issues include cremation limits that the county may have to lift and burials in graveyards that must be negotiated with union workers, Bartlett said.

Outbreaks in county prisons continued to decline, with the number of prisoners infected on Friday dropping from 61 to 55. Authorities were waiting for the results of 411 tests. The number of prisoners contained was reduced from three to two due to the death of Fang.

As of Thursday, nursing home outbreaks (defined as more than once in the last two weeks) continued, with 36 skilled care facilities reporting outbreaks and 49 elderly support living facilities reporting outbreaks. I will.

Delays in patient disembarkation from ambulances to local hospitals increased from 29 minutes 23 seconds on Wednesday to 38 minutes 18 seconds on Thursday, with 90% of the average waiting time increasing.

There are 15 residents in Orange County and 11 in Los Angeles County who are being treated at the Fairview Development Center in Costa Mesa, which was set up to handle overflows from local hospitals.

A mobile field hospital established to help medical centers triage COVID-19 patients is the University of California Irvine with 50 beds, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, 25 beds, and St. Jude Hospital in Fullerton. It is run at the school. According to Kim, there are 52 beds.

Authorities are in the process of establishing or discussing a mobile field hospital at Mission Viejo’s Mission Hospital and Los Alamitos Medical Center.