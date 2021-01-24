A year after the pandemic, healthcare professionals have a new source of hope

Last week, my Covid-19 patient said he would finally return home after staying in the hospital for four months. His tracheostomy tube has been removed and he is breathing himself. He was finally able to walk again with the help. It was a new beginning for him and I felt hope for the first time in a long time as he wished me a happy new year.

The Covid-19 stats in our country are truly devastating.Exceeded 24 million cases And we are close to the lives of nearly 500,000 Americans lost in the pandemic.Here in New York, the hospital is back again after the overwhelming illness and death experienced in the spring. Approaching capacity, Staff have been relocated to care for Covid patients, and military volunteers have been dispatched to provide assistance. I feel like I started 2021 by taking a big step in this pandemic.

But that’s why the new administration came in on Wednesday. The Biden administration has already shown a new commitment to science-based public health strategies.Last week Biden announced a new team Scientific advisor Established a cabinet position for the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Dr. Rochelle Warrensky, the next director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Publicly commit To lead science and restore public confidence in institutions.This represents a significant change from the White House’s recurring Trump era. interference Using the CDC guidance and data, Significantly edited Official health recommendations, Publication block Guidance for reopening restaurants and other public places Disregard risk Of the school to reopen.

After a medical worker fought a simultaneous battle with Covid-19 last year False alarm About viruses — often Playing cards And others Elected official — The Biden administration’s support for science-based public health messages feels a heavy burden on our shoulders.

It is true that there was a problem with the deployment of the vaccine. Federal officials predicted that 20 million Americans would be vaccinated by the end of 2020, but the actual numbers reported by the CDC were well below this target. 2.8 million people Vaccine by the new year.On average, the United States is around while vaccinations are on the rise 1 million times daily last weekAccording to CNN’s analysis, it will still take until spring 2022 to vaccinate all adults in the United States at this rate.And as of Friday, almost 40 million doses of vaccine have been distributedHowever, only about 48%, or 19 million doses, were given.

In addition to delay There is concern that the supply of vaccines will be in short supply.After the Trump administration last week Promised to release the vaccine stockpile Reserved for a second dose, such an appointment was revealed Did not exist..

Despite these setbacks, the Biden administration has vowed to significantly increase federal support towards the administration. 100 million shots in 100 days, And I hope this will happen.The administration has a plan to use Defense Production Act Further expand the production of materials required for vaccine administration.

Increased support is also promised for states that are struggling to deploy vaccines.The president stated plans to deploy National Guard and Federal Emergency Management Agency We support the establishment of vaccination sites nationwide. He promised to direct these federal resources to the black, Latin, and local communities most affected by the pandemic and called for the establishment. Mass vaccination center and mobile unit Serve areas that are most difficult to reach.

Finally, we hope that the new administration will restore the global partnership and goodwill that is very important during this global health crisis.Trump’s decision to abandon the World Health Organization and his threat to withdraw money would have adversely affected the global battle. For diseases like Polio, tuberculosis, HIV, malaria, measles, and Americans are at increased risk of a global persistence of the pandemic.Biden promised Join WHO again And we are facing this pandemic as part of the global community.

These are still mostly planned and promise that the new administration has not yet implemented them. But I have hope. We want to confront this pandemic. And I hope we now have a federal government that stands with us.