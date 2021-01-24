CDC: Missouri is last ranked by the percentage of residents who received the first COVID-19 vaccine | National

Kansas City, Missouri — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the proportion of residents in the entire state receiving the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine is lower in Missouri than in any other state.
According to the CDC data compiled by the Washington Post, Missouri was the last to be ranked when measuring the proportion of first-time vaccinated COVID-19 vaccines, with only 3.6 vaccinated Missouri as of Sunday. %is.
Kansas was ranked only in the top six states on the list, with 4.2% of the population receiving the first dose. Alaska is at the top of the list, with 10% of the population receiving the first dose of the vaccine and 5.2% of the country completing the first dose.
However, in terms of the proportion of the population receiving both vaccines, Missouri ranks higher than the national average, with 1.1% of the population receiving both vaccines, compared to 0.9% nationwide. is. Kansas is lagging behind, with only 0.7% of its population receiving both doses.
At least 17.4 million people in the United States have been vaccinated at least once.
As more people continued to be vaccinated, the Kansas City metropolitan area on Sunday added 792 COVID-19 cases. Two more deaths were reported.
As of Sunday, a total of 1,647 deaths have been reported across the Kansas City metro area since the pandemic began.
To date, at least 129,194 people have been infected with the new coronavirus in metros, including Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Pratt counties in Missouri, and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas.
As of Sunday, the 7-day moving average for new cases in Kansas City Metro was 583. It was 726 a week ago. Two weeks ago it was 977.
Johnson County, which reported both deaths on Sunday, aggregated the maximum number of infections in the metro at 40,162. The county also killed the most with 551 people.
Kansas City has reported 425 COVID-19 deaths and 34,742 cases so far. The COVID-19 data for Jackson, Clay, and Platte County, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services does not include cases found within the city limits of Kansas City.
On Sunday, Missouri reported more than 449,535 cases so far, of which 6,548 died. The 7-day positive test rate was 11.3%.
According to the latest data released by the CDC on Saturday, Missouri distributed 661,400 doses of the vaccine, administering 291,723 doses.
As of Friday, the latest day the numbers were reported, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 266,653 cases, including 3,598 deaths. The monthly positive rate was 9.8%.
According to the CDC, Kansas distributed 348,175 doses of the vaccine, 144,909 doses.
According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 25 million people have been infected with the virus nationwide and nearly 418,000 have died. Globally, nearly 99 million people are virus-positive and more than 2.1 million die.
(C) 2021 Kansas City Star (Kansas City, Missouri)
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Copyright 2021 Tribune Content Agency.
