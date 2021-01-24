Health
HAWAII VIRUS TRACKER- January 24: 153 new COVID-19 cases
Hawaiian health officials reported 153 new cases of COVID-19 Five people died on Oahu and one in Hawaii County on Sunday.
The incident announced on Sunday included 105 on Oahu, 34 on Maui, 6 on the Big Island, and 8 out-of-state diagnoses. No new cases have been reported on Kauai.
official State fatalities Civil Beat calculates that at least 347 people have died from the disease, including five deaths on the Big Island of Hawaii. This has been confirmed by local governments, which are still pending medical verification by the state.
Of the 154,150 COVID-19 vaccine doses allocated to Hawaii 94,003 Was being administered as of Friday, According to the Health Department..Hawaii is now Vaccine Deployment Plan Phase 1b, This includes seniors over the age of 75, first responders and other essential workers.
Across the state, 2.4% of people tested last week were found to have COVID-19. It was 3.0% on Oahu and 3.5% on Maui County.
About 96 people Hospitalized with COVID-19, 21 in the intensive care unit, 18 using a ventilator for respiratory assistance.
Check below for more information This Hawaii Ministry of Health COVID-19 site Or This state site,and Hawaii Data Collaborative COVID-19 Tracking Site..The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency also provides this Comprehensive dashboard.
25,154
COVID-19 case study
347
Dead (number)
942,303
Tests run
78 78
Daily number of cases
3.0%
Test positive
* Current number of cases and test positive rates may not correlate with indicators set for a particular hierarchy, as the county must stay in the hierarchy for at least four consecutive weeks. And According to the resumption plan, meet the indicators for the next layer before proceeding.Details of Honolulu City and County Reopening Strategy and Details of the following restrictions Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 And Tier 4 Can be found at oneoahu.org
Want to know more about Hawaii’s COVID-19? You can read all of Civil Beat Coronavirus coverageFind the answer to Frequently Asked Questions Or sign up E-mail newsletter update — All free.And check out the pictures of how community groups and volunteers have helped Our community scrapbook..
