Local health professionals encourage pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine





Waco, Texas (KWTX)-Soon to become a mother, Rebeka Rabe is folding her baby clothes in an unfinished nursery that she and her husband are putting together for their unborn daughter Elizabeth. Rabe was recently first vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine. However, although she is convinced of her decision, many other pregnant women are hesitant. Pregnant women were excluded from both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trials, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, since the vaccine began to be given, the CDC has been tracking how pregnant women who take it are affected. So far, the agency has not reported any adverse effects. ACOG And that Maternal Fetal Medicine Society In particular, pregnant women are considered to be at high risk for COVID-19, and the protective effect outweighs the fatal risk of coronavirus infection, so we recommend using the vaccine for pregnant women. It is recommended. Dr. Jessica Ehrig, an obstetrician and gynecologist at Baylor Scott and White, said she is encouraging pregnant and reproductive-aged women to be vaccinated, despite limited data. “A significant number of pregnant health care workers are vaccinated and there are no complications so far, and the CDC continues to evaluate vaccinated pregnant women,” said Dr. Ehrig. Vaccines work by releasing mRNA (messenger RNA) that directs the body to make antibodies that fight the virus. According to the CDC, mRNA does not contain live viruses. And according to Dr. Ehrig, mRNA is mostly degraded at the injection site, making it less likely to travel through the placenta to the baby. Dr. Erig also recommends breastfeeding for mothers who have recovered from vaccination or COVID-19, as they can pass antibodies to the baby through breast milk. She said it was easy for Rabe to make the decision to get vaccinated. She also said her side effects were limited to pain at the injection site-a small price to pay to protect her baby. “The vaccine protects you, and the vaccine during pregnancy protects your baby,” she said with a proud laugh. “So Elizabeth also got her first COVID shot.” The CDC and other health authorities recommend that pregnant women consult their healthcare provider before vaccination. Copyright 2021KWTX. all rights reserved.

