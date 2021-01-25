32 more COVID-19s die in Minnesota in signs of progress

ST. Health officials in Paul-Minnesota reported an additional 32 COVID-19 deaths and 1,196 new virus cases on Sunday, January 25.

Most of the indicators used by the Minnesota Department of Health to track viruses across the state indicate that the total number of cases and the severity of cases continue to decline.

That week, the virus killed 168 people. This is well below the average of more than 400 deaths per week throughout most of December.

Of the deaths reported on Sunday, 22 were residents of long-term care or living support facilities. People’s age ranged from 30s to 90s. In total, 14 people were residents of the Twin Cities Metro Area.

Four people in Rice County have died. St. Louis County reported three deaths. Two fatal cases were in Fillmore County. The counties of Goodhue, Isanti, Lyon, Murray, Otter Tail, Pine, Scott and Sherburne each reported one death. The death of one person has not been identified by the country of residence.

Hospitalization rates continue to decline. As of January 13, about 11.3 out of 100,000 people were hospitalized for the virus. The rate peaked on November 19, with nearly 37 hospitalized per 100,000. The MDH defines “high public health risk” as at least eight hospitalizations per 100,000 people.

Other known cases and cases unrelated to outbreaks remain relatively high, with community expansion cited as the cause of approximately 34% of new cases as of 13 January. MDH believes that there is a high risk to public health when the community is over 30% wide. ..

In Minnesota, 247,415 people received at least one vaccination and 63,185 completed a series of vaccinations.

Since March 2020, health authorities have reported a total of 454,989 COVID-19 cases, 23,884 hospitalized and 6,095 dying from the disease.