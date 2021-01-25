DOH reports an increase in 5,785 COVID cases | Coronavirus





Harrisburg — The Ministry of Health reported an increase of 5,785 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The total number of state-wide cases is currently 799,957. DOH will report Sunday updates on Monday. According to DOH, 4,169 people are hospitalized for COVID-19. Of these, 822 are in the intensive care unit. Of all cases, 96,049 are possible coronavirus cases. DOH reports that 79% of cases are believed to have recovered after 30 days of the patient’s initial positive test. Clearfield County reported 5,335 cases. 4,214 has been confirmed and 1,121 is possible. Jefferson County reported 2,398 cases. 1,495 have been confirmed and 903 are possible. Elk County reported 2,045 cases. 1,123 are confirmed and 922 is possible. Clearfield County reported 28 new cases. Jefferson County reported 21 new cases. Elk County reported 14 new cases. Clearfield County reported two new deaths, killing a total of 86 people. Elk County reported one new death, killing a total of 31 people. Jefferson County reported a total of 69 deaths. According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence. To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is 15,967, Elk County is 4,911, and Jefferson County is 6,778, according to the Ministry of Health. 205 new deaths were reported on Friday. DOH reports a total of 20,526 deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19. There are 82,629 patients who are considered possible cases. This includes 81,992 patients who are positive for viral antigen testing and are considered possible cases, and 637 patients who are positive for serology and have either COVID-19 symptoms or high-risk exposure. I will. To date, there are 3,546,910 patients tested negative. In the Courier Express area, the county cases as of Saturday are: — Clarion County reported 2,408 cases and 68 deaths. — Indiana County reported 4,652 cases and 145 deaths. — Center County reported 10,525 cases and 183 deaths. — Cameron County reported a total of 225 cases and 7 deaths. — Forest County reported 1,246 cases and 12 deaths. — In Potter County, there have been 797 cases and 17 deaths so far. — McKean County reported 2,405 cases and 53 deaths associated with COVID-19. Personal care facility In nursing homes and personal care homes, COVID-19 has 61,355 residents and 11,522 employees, with a total of 72,877 cases in 1,528 different facilities in all 67 counties. To date, 10,217 deaths have been reported from the nursing home population, according to DOH. Vaccine distribution Hospitals in Pennsylvania began shipping the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the week of December 14th and the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the week of December 21st. Until January 22: According to DOH, 626,532 doses of vaccine have been given. This includes vaccination via CVS as part of a federal pharmacy partnership. A single dose was taken by 413,450 people (partially covered).

There are 106,541 people who received two doses (fully covered).

As a result of the calculation, 626,532 doses were administered.

