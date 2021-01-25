Scientists have suggested that pets may need to be vaccinated to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

According to a group of scientists, pets may need to be vaccinated with Covid-19 to control the spread of the virus.

Coronavirus Can infect a wide range of species, including cats, dogs, minks, and other domesticated species, according to experts from the University of East Anglia (UEA), Norwich-based research facility, Earlham Institute, and the University of Minnesota. There is.

In an editorial in the journal Virulence, they write that the continued evolution of the virus in animals and the subsequent transmission of humans “poses a significant long-term risk to public health.”

“It’s not unthinkable that vaccination of some livestock varieties … may be necessary to control the spread of the infection,” they said.

Last year, the Danish government eliminated millions of minks after it was revealed that hundreds of Covid-19 cases in the country were associated with coronavirus variants associated with farmed mink.

Cock van Oosterhout, a professor of evolutionary genetics at UEA, one of the authors of the editorial, said dogs and cats could be infected with the coronavirus, but there are no known cases of human spillover. ..



(Image: PA)



“It makes sense to develop vaccines for pets and livestock as a precautionary measure to reduce this risk,” he said.

“What we need as a human society is that when it comes to Covid, we need to be prepared in the unlikely event.

“I think the best way to do this is to consider developing a vaccine for animals as well.

“Interestingly, Russians have already started developing vaccines for pets, but there is little information about them.”

Kevin Tyler, Editor-in-Chief of Pathogenicity, said: “Cats are asymptomatic, but they are infected and can infect humans.

“Risk begins to pass from animal to animal like mink, as long as these reservoirs are present, and then to evolve animal-specific strains, but then they spill into human populations and you are essentially It ends up with a new virus associated with it, which causes everything again. “

“If you’re thinking about livestock, companion animals, you might wonder if you can vaccinate them to prevent them,” he said while mink was being slaughtered in Denmark.

“It’s not an obvious risk yet,” he added.

Professor van Oosterhout and Professor Tyler wrote the editorial with the directors of the Earlham Institute Neil Hall and Hinh Ly of the University of Minnesota.

Scientists wrote in an editorial: “Continued viral evolution in reservoir animal hosts, followed by spillover events to sensitive human hosts, poses significant long-term public health risks.

“SARS-CoV-2 can infect a wide range of host species, including cats, dogs, minks, and other wild and livestock species, so to prevent viral evolution and spillback events, livestock Vaccination may be required.

“While vaccination campaigns against SARS-CoV-2 / Covid-19 are underway around the world, new viral variants that have the potential to wipe out the human population may continue to evolve.”

They said that more infectious virus strains, such as British variants, require more people to be vaccinated to control the coronavirus.

“We have found that vaccination against such a pervasive viral pathogen worldwide is unprecedented and therefore we are in an unknown area,” they write.

Scientists are urging the government to consider the continued use of strict control measures such as masks and social distance as the only way to reduce the evolution and spread of new Covid-19 variants.