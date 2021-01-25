According to scientists, cats and dogs may need to be vaccinated with the corona vaccine to prevent the spread of the virus.

According to a group of scientists, CATS and dogs may need to be vaccinated with the Covid vaccine to control the spread of the virus.

Coronavirus can infect a variety of livestock. Experts say giving jabs to pets is a “preventive measure” to reduce the risk of further spread of the virus.

😷 Read us Coronavirus livAnd blog Latest news and updates

1 Scientists warn that cats and dogs may need to be vaccinated against Covid Credit: Alamy

Experts at the University of East Anglia, the Earlham Institute, and the University of Minnesota wrote in the journal Virulence that the continued evolution of the animal’s virus and subsequent human transmission “poses a significant long-term risk to public health.” ..

“It is not unthinkable that vaccination of domesticated animal species may be required to control the spread of the infection,” they said.

Last year, the Danish government Millions of mink were eliminated after hundreds of domestic Covid cases were found to be associated with farmed mink-related variants.

Cock van Oosterhout, a professor of evolutionary genetics at UEA, said dogs and cats could be infected with the coronavirus, but there are no known cases of bringing it into humans.

He states: “It makes sense to develop pet and livestock vaccines as a precautionary measure to reduce this risk.

“What we need as a human society is that when it comes to Covid, we need to be prepared in the unlikely event.

“I think the best way to do this is to consider developing a vaccine for animals as well.

“Interestingly, Russians have already started developing vaccines for pets, but there is little information about them.”

Kevin Tyler, Editor-in-Chief of Virulence, said: “Cats are asymptomatic, but they are infected and can infect humans.

“Risk begins to pass from animal to animal like mink, as long as these reservoirs are present, and then to evolve animal-specific strains, but then they spill into human populations and you are essentially It ends up with a new virus associated with it, which causes everything again. “

JABS for pets

“If you’re thinking about livestock, companion animals, you might wonder if you can vaccinate them to prevent them,” he said while mink was being slaughtered in Denmark.

“It’s not an obvious risk yet,” he added.

Professor van Oosterhout and Professor Tyler wrote the findings with the directors of the Earlham Institute Neil Hall and Hinh Ly of the University of Minnesota.

Scientists write: “Continued viral evolution in reservoir animal hosts, followed by spillover events to sensitive human hosts, poses significant long-term public health risks.

“SARS-CoV-2 can infect a variety of host species, including cats, dogs, minks, and other wild and livestock species, so to prevent viral evolution and spillback events, livestock Vaccination may be required.

“While vaccination campaigns against SARS-CoV-2 / Covid-19 are underway around the world, new viral variants continue to evolve and have the potential to wipe out the population.”

They said that more infectious virus strains, such as British variants, require more people to be vaccinated to control the coronavirus.

“We have found that vaccination against such a pervasive viral pathogen worldwide is unprecedented and therefore we are in an unknown area,” they write.

in the meantime, The UK has almost achieved its goal of 500,000 Covid vaccinations per day.

According to the Minister of Health, three-quarters over the age of 80 are jabbed.

On Saturday, 491,970 British people received their first dose of the Covid vaccine, significantly boosting the government’s goal of immunizing 13.5 million vulnerable people by mid-February.

This figure shows a dose increase of 13,722 times compared to January 22nd. 478,248 When jabs are distributed.

Good nose! Nasal sprays that can block Covid for two days can infect chemists by the summer Mutant spread Covid hotspots revealed as an interactive map show infection rates in your area Tongue and approval The NHS urged the addition of “Covid tongue” to the symptom list as one in five was overlooked. Parental warning The nurse shares a photo of her toddler’s amazing Covid symptoms “MY WORLD CRASHED” Dad was told to say goodbye to his 34-year-old wife and foetation in Covid’s nightmare

It’s also well above Thursday’s 409,855 figure.

This increase brings the total number of initial vaccinations in the UK to 6,353,321 since the launch on December 8.