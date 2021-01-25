The United States has more than 25 million confirmed coronavirus cases





Almost exactly one year later the first If the coronavirus is detected in the United States, there are currently 25 million confirmed infections in the United States. As it has been going on for months, the United States remains by far the most coronavirus-rich country in the world. Data from the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University Indicated The United States has passed a tragic marker as of Sunday morning. However, the actual number of cases can be much higher. Many people are infected, but they are not tested and are not reflected in the numbers. In the United States, the number of confirmed cases is more than double that of the country with the second highest number. India has 10 million cases and four times the population. Currently, about 420,000 people die from the virus in the United States. That’s nearly double that of Brazil, which has killed 220,000 people. The presence of more infectious variants of the virus can exacerbate the situation, Supreme Health officials said. This variant has swept most of the UK in recent weeks and was first identified in the United States in late December. In Colorado.. British scientists initially stated that the new variant was no longer deadly, but the new data seems to suggest a more difficult situation. DEADLIER NEW # COVID Distortion?Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor of Biden @margbrennan Recent UK data probably suggest new # COVID19 The tension is fatal, but “we want to see the data ourselves.” See-> pic.twitter.com/jzbTyaZAIX — Face the Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 24, 2021 Americans now have to assume that what is predominantly in circulation in the UK is what is called pathogenicity, that is, the power of the virus, which causes more damage, including death, has increased to some extent. And Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top infectious disease specialist in the country, Said CBS Face the Nation on Sunday. While former President Donald Trump repeatedly downplayed the virus, for example, he declared that the virus would disappear as the weather changed, but President Biden warned of the severity of the virus in the office for most of the first week. Pandemic under control.The president promised 100 million vaccinations in his first 100 days, And on Thursday he signed 10 Executive Orders and Directives The White House says it will boost testing, vaccinations, consumables and treatments. Still, experts warn that it will take months for the pandemic to be controlled, and Biden himself admits that things get worse before things get better. “Many Americas are hurt. The virus is skyrocketing. We expect 400,000 people to die and well over 600,000.” Biden said on friday.. “Families are hungry. People are at risk of eviction. Unemployment is on the rise again. We need to act. No matter how you look at it, we do. is needed.” Copyright 2021 NPR. For more information, please visit https://www.npr.org.







