The common drug colchicine brings hope to the fight for COVID: Canadian studies





File photo; A pharmacist introduces a drug called colchicine. Major clinical trials in Canada have shown that this inexpensive anti-inflammatory drug significantly reduces the risk of complications from COVID-19 and provides “significant hope” for patients.

Image credit: AFP

Montreal: Major clinical trials in Canada show that a cheap anti-inflammatory drug called colchicine significantly reduces the risk of complications and death from COVID-19 and brings “significant hope” to patients, Said the principal investigator on Sunday. Jean-Claude Tardif, head of the Montreal Heart Institute (ICM), led a study named “Colcorona”, the preliminary results of which were announced Friday night. The full results will be published “as soon as possible,” he said in an interview with AFP. Q: What are the main conclusions of your study conducted on 4,488 patients worldwide since March 2020? A: The colchicine study provided convincing results that colchicine reduced COVID-19-related hospitalizations or deaths by more than 20% compared to placebo … a test that officially proves the COVID-19 diagnosis. The results with colchicine are even better when dealing with patients who have undergone. This means a 25% reduction in hospitalizations, a 50% reduction in ventilation, and a 44% reduction in deaths. The hypothesis behind the study was that the reason patients develop complications from Covid is an exaggerated inflammatory response in which their white blood cells develop in response to the virus … our intuition is You can prevent complications, known as “cytocytosis storms,” ​​which were to reduce this exaggerated inflammatory response by using drugs like corhitin. Q: Why do you think results are so important in the global battle against pandemics? A: Colchicine is a powerful anti-inflammatory drug that has been known for a very long time and was discovered 150 years ago. Extracted from a plant called autumn crocus, it is used to treat various diseases such as gout, inflammatory arthritis and pericarditis. The beauty of the findings is that colchicine is already available in pharmacies because it is used safely and cheaply for many diseases … Our findings are France, Canada, the United States, G8. Not only countries but also () developing countries, poor countries, Africa and Asia will soon benefit from cheap colchicine taken orally in the form of tablets. Our results bring important hope to patients, healthcare systems and governments. Finally, it offers some of the key solutions to reduce hospitalization and ultimately reduce congestion in the hospital system. Q: Scientists are waiting for the full results of your research, when are you planning to publish it? A: Today (Sunday), I will submit the manuscript to major scientific journals. I obviously can’t guess the publication date, the journal does its job, it’s one of the largest journals in the world. Share the rest of the results as soon as possible, perhaps even before the final publication (journal). We are confident that our results are decisive and compelling and can be used immediately to benefit patients. Perhaps there are quick reviews by regulators, the EMA (European Medicines Agency), Health Canada in Canada, and the FDA in the US, and we’ll review the data quickly … I don’t think doctors need to wait now This regulatory review … it’s already available, so doctors and healthcare professionals can prescribe it right away.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos