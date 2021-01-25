Dentists and teachers were disappointed that vaccines could not be prioritized in British Columbia

Vancouver — Dentists, bus drivers and teachers are one of the key workers in British Columbia who are disappointed in their inability to receive the COVID-19 vaccine preferentially.

British Columbia announced its vaccination plan on Friday, revealing that after the most vulnerable groups have been vaccinated, the oldest residents will line up first and receive injections according to age.

This means that many people who couldn’t work from home during a pandemic, such as grocery workers, police officers, and mail carriers, will be vaccinated with other people of their age. I have to wait.

The British Columbia Dental Association wrote to Prime Minister John Hogan, urging his doctors and medical professionals to include dentists in Stage 2 of their vaccination program.

“Dental is an essential service. More importantly, dental treatments, including aerosol-producing dental treatments, are provided to patients who cannot wear a mask during treatment,” said Dr. Anthony Nadolsky, president of the association. Said in.

“British Columbia dentists continue to do everything they can to ensure that the dental office is safe for patients and staff. Early access to vaccines is continuous for emergency and urgent dental care. Guarantee access. “

Other institutions, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, include stage 2 dentists and dentists, as well as doctors and specialists who are not directly involved in providing care to COVID-19 patients, Nadolski said. Added.

Nowadays, Ontario has included dentistry in the second stage because dentists generally provide face-to-face care and many dental treatments are urgent and cannot be delayed.

British Columbia’s Ministry of Health did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Sunday.

The state initially suggested that teachers, grocery workers, law enforcement agencies and other important service providers could be prioritized to obtain the vaccine.

However, when the final plan was announced on Friday, state health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the scientific evidence is an age-based approach because older people are at a much higher risk of infection and death from COVID-19. Said to support.

Currently, the first phase of the plan is vaccination of hospital workers, indigenous communities, long-term care facility residents, staff, and important visitors.

Stage 2 begins in February and is attended by people over the age of 80, indigenous seniors over the age of 65, general practitioners, and healthcare professionals.

In April, the state will begin vaccination of the general public in age groups of 5 years, starting with older people aged 75 to 79 and moving to older people aged 70 to 74.

But Henry may mean that more vaccination approvals could mean that the state’s plans could be amended to vaccinate essential workers between April and June. I added that.

Bus drivers in Metro Vancouver are “extremely disappointed,” said Balbir Mann, president of Unifor Local 111, who will not be prioritized while endangering their lives to provide public transport. I will.

The union is urging the state government to change its plans immediately and include transit operators in Stage 2.

“We are basically front-line workers and take people to work and grocery shopping. Our members are real heroes,” Mann said. “They put their lives in front of this to help the general public.”

British Columbia teachers’ federation president Teri Mooring also said teachers were disappointed that front-line workers who had continued to open schools, public services and the economy had no priority.

“But vaccine supply restrictions are beyond our control and we must be the first of us to be vaccinated, most vulnerable to death and serious illness,” she said in a statement.

Hopefully more vaccines will be approved and vaccination strategies will be properly coordinated and accelerated, she said.

If teachers do not prioritize vaccines, the government must take immediate action to improve school safety measures, such as mandatory masks, better physical distances, and ventilation upgrades, mooring added. It was.

“It is undeniable that teachers are stressed, anxious and even afraid. Our school does not have a layer of protection that exists in other environments.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 24, 2021.