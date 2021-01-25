The immune system of recovered coronavirus patients can fight mutants

Have you recently recovered from the new coronavirus? Are you worried about re-infecting a new strain? Then there is good news for you. People who recover from COVID-19 will be protected from the new coronavirus for at least 6 months, perhaps much longer. Yes, you are reading it correctly. Read again- UK COVID strains may be more infectious, but don’t need to panic: Experts

New research reveals that the immune system evolves long after infection and can block even mutant viruses such as South African variants.

Researchers published in the journal Nature pointed out that antibodies are produced by evolving immune cells, apparently due to continued exposure to their debris. Virus It is hidden in the intestinal tissue.

Scientists have told the media that the study is “the strongest evidence to date” that the immune system “remembers” the virus and continues to significantly improve antibody quality after the infection has diminished. Emphasized to provide.

How Does the Recovered Patient’s Body Prevent Coronavirus Reinfection?

When a new strain attempts to attack a patient who has recovered with the coronavirus, the body’s immune response becomes faster, more effective, and prevents reinfection.

Researchers Immune response As they discovered during their studies, they could provide protection for a considerable period of time by allowing the body to initiate a rapid and effective response to the virus upon re-exposure.

Antibodies to coronavirus remain in plasma for weeks or months, but early studies have shown that their levels drop significantly over time.

number!Its memory B cells that continue to protect you, not antibodies

Instead of constantly producing antibodies, the immune system creates memory B cells that recognize the coronavirus, quickly releasing new rounds. antibody When they encounter it a second time.

How are these memory B cells made? According to scientists, the new coronavirus replicates in cells of the lungs, upper throat, and small intestine, and residual virus particles hidden within these tissues may drive the evolution of memory B cells.

Coronavirus antibodies can be reduced 5-fold

In the current study, scientists studied antibody reactions in 87 people at two time points — one month later. infection, And again after 6 months.

Antibodies were still detectable at 6 months, but their numbers were significantly reduced, and laboratory experiments reduced the ability of participants’ plasma samples to neutralize the virus by a factor of five. Became clear.

In contrast, researchers found that the number of memory B cells in patients, especially those that produce antibodies to the coronavirus, was not reduced. The study also noted that these cells also increased slightly in some cases.

Memory B cells also mutate

Scientists have also discovered that memory B cells have been mutated multiple times, even after the infection has resolved.

As a result, they produced many antibodies. More effective The study pointed out more than the original.

According to researchers, these antibodies were able to firmly anchor to the virus and were recognizable even in mutated versions.

“The total number of memory B cells that produced antibodies that attack the viral Achilles tendon, known as the receptor-binding domain, remained the same,” said Christian Gabler, another co-author of the study.

“This is good news, because it’s what you need if you come across the virus again,” Gabler said.



