Health
The immune system of recovered coronavirus patients can fight mutants
Have you recently recovered from the new coronavirus? Are you worried about re-infecting a new strain? Then there is good news for you. People who recover from COVID-19 will be protected from the new coronavirus for at least 6 months, perhaps much longer. Yes, you are reading it correctly.
New research reveals that the immune system evolves long after infection and can block even mutant viruses such as South African variants.
Researchers published in the journal Nature pointed out that antibodies are produced by evolving immune cells, apparently due to continued exposure to their debris. Virus It is hidden in the intestinal tissue.
Scientists have told the media that the study is “the strongest evidence to date” that the immune system “remembers” the virus and continues to significantly improve antibody quality after the infection has diminished. Emphasized to provide.
How Does the Recovered Patient’s Body Prevent Coronavirus Reinfection?
When a new strain attempts to attack a patient who has recovered with the coronavirus, the body’s immune response becomes faster, more effective, and prevents reinfection.
Researchers Immune response As they discovered during their studies, they could provide protection for a considerable period of time by allowing the body to initiate a rapid and effective response to the virus upon re-exposure.
Antibodies to coronavirus remain in plasma for weeks or months, but early studies have shown that their levels drop significantly over time.
number!Its memory B cells that continue to protect you, not antibodies
Instead of constantly producing antibodies, the immune system creates memory B cells that recognize the coronavirus, quickly releasing new rounds. antibody When they encounter it a second time.
How are these memory B cells made? According to scientists, the new coronavirus replicates in cells of the lungs, upper throat, and small intestine, and residual virus particles hidden within these tissues may drive the evolution of memory B cells.
Coronavirus antibodies can be reduced 5-fold
In the current study, scientists studied antibody reactions in 87 people at two time points — one month later. infection, And again after 6 months.
Antibodies were still detectable at 6 months, but their numbers were significantly reduced, and laboratory experiments reduced the ability of participants’ plasma samples to neutralize the virus by a factor of five. Became clear.
In contrast, researchers found that the number of memory B cells in patients, especially those that produce antibodies to the coronavirus, was not reduced. The study also noted that these cells also increased slightly in some cases.
Memory B cells also mutate
Scientists have also discovered that memory B cells have been mutated multiple times, even after the infection has resolved.
As a result, they produced many antibodies. More effective The study pointed out more than the original.
According to researchers, these antibodies were able to firmly anchor to the virus and were recognizable even in mutated versions.
“The total number of memory B cells that produced antibodies that attack the viral Achilles tendon, known as the receptor-binding domain, remained the same,” said Christian Gabler, another co-author of the study.
“This is good news, because it’s what you need if you come across the virus again,” Gabler said.
(With input from IANS)
Release date: January 25, 2021 9:18 am
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]